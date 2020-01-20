These ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Spoilers May Reveal a Huge Twist for Part 3

Scroll To See More Images

Welcome to hell. Those who have seen CAOS part 2 know that spoilers about The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 are likely under lock and key. The Riverdale spinoff, which returns to Netflix on January 24, ended on a cliffhanger in season 2. ICYMI, the season ended with Sabrina and her friends vowing to save Nick after the Dark Lord sacrificed him and sent him to hell. There’s a dark road ahead for Sabrina and her “mortal” friends, which include Roz, Harvey and Theo, but that’s what will likely make the next season of CAOS the most riveting yet.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, based on the Archie comic book series of the same title, premiered in 2018. The show was advertised as a Riverdale spinoff, and while there have been some crossover moments, the show has stood on its own for the past two seasons. Now, in its third part, the supernatural series is past the politics of Sabrina’s unconventional high school experience (for now—at least) and exploring darker themes of hell, the devil and the afterlife. What will the third season entail? Fans won’t know for sure until it debuts on Netflix, but until then, here are some spoilers revealed by the cast, crew and ~theorists~ on the internet.

The Main Villain Will Be the Prince of Hell Caliban

With Nick in hell and Lucifer in his body, part 3 needs a new villain. The part 3 trailer introduces viewers to the Prince of Hell, Caliban, who tries to take the throne of the afterworld from her. “However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shock waves through the realms—and with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of Queen to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban,” a description of the season from Netflix reads.

In 2019, a Redditor posted an alleged leaked audition transcript from Caliban, who introduces himself to Sabrina as the Prince of Hell and the native son of Inferno “born to restore and rule” the “dark domain.” Caliban also isn’t afraid of Lucifer, telling Sabrina that her father’s “failing” came “long before” Sabrina made her way to hell.

As for who Caliban is really, one Redditor theorizes that the Prince of Hell is actually Sabrina’s twin. The identity of Sabrina’s “evil” twin has been theorized about since the first season, and given that CAOS’ original series, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, also introduced Sabrina’s evil twin, it seemed like it was only a matter of time until he or she made their appearance. “I’m thinking it will be revealed he is Sabrina’s male twin, which is how he has a claim to the throne,” the Redditor wrote. “This would mean the visions of two babies from season 1 would indeed be literal, not metaphorical.” It seems plausible. Guess we’ll just have to watch part 3 to find out for sure.

Hell Is in Anarchy Under Lilith’s Rule

The end of part 2 saw Lilith appoint herself as the Queen of Hell, but it doesn’t look like the inhabitants of hell care too much about their new ruler. This is likely why Sabrina has to defend the throne from Caliban, who tells her that he will “restore” hell and did what Lucifer could not. “I Caliban will restore the glory of Hell and do what Lucifer never could conquer the Earth enslave the tribes of mortal and witch,” Caliban says, according to the leaked transcript.

Lilith Restored Sabrina’s “Herald of Hell” Powers

Part 2 introduced viewers to Sabrina’s “Herald of Hell” and “miracle” powers, which only she had as a ~special~ witch, who’s the daughter of Lucifer. The final episodes of season 2 see Sabrina lose her witch powers all together before Lilith restores them in the season finale. What was unclear is if Lilith restored Sabrina’s ordinary witch powers or if she was back to her “Herald of Hell” self. As pointed out by Redditors and as seen in the trailer, Sabrina keeps her “miracle” powers, which should come in handy when she’s fighting other all-powerful beings in hell.

Part 4 Will Take Place in Heaven

Though not confirmed, the part 3 trailer sets up for part 4 to take place in heaven. In the trailer’s final scene, Aunt Zelda asks Sabrina, “Honestly, first purgatory, now hell. What’s next? Heaven?” The scene hints at the possibility of heaven as the setting for CAOS part 4 which will be the second part of season 2. (CAOS part 3 is the first part of season 2—we know, it’s confusing.) Aunt Zelda’s joke also confirms that purgatory will be a part of part 3, which may explain why some of the scenes in the trailer look a little too perfect.

Sabrina Becomes the New Queen of Hell

This spoiler was confirmed in the trailer which shows Sabrina with Lilith’s Queen of Hell crown. The scene is short and Sabrina can only be seen from behind, but it’s clear from her white hair that at some point in part 3, the teen is crowned as the new Queen of Hell. In the beginning of the trailer, Sabrina hears Lucifer tell her that the only way to save Nick, her boyfriend, is to become the Queen of Hell. But to save Nick, Sabrina may also resurrect Lucifer, who’s in her boyfriend’s body. What does this mean for the season? We’re not sure. But it pretty much proves that Lilith doesn’t hold onto the crown for very long and Caliban is unsuccessful at taking the throne (at least, we hope.)