13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers

When it comes to meal prep, some weeks I have it in me to cook big batches of grains, protein and a bunch of different veggies for easy mix-and-match lunches. Other weeks, I can only muster enough time, energy and enthusiasm to throw together a single recipe. On those weeks—especially during colder months—I opt for chili.
It’s a no-brainer, really. Chili is a pretty broad category, with any combination of veggies, beans, protein, grains and a whole lot of spices. It’s easy to pick a different recipe each time you make it, to keep from getting bored. Plus, once you have a good stock of spices and canned beans, you can throw together all kinds of chilis from a relatively short grocery list.
The recipes below run the gamut from classic beef-and-bean chili to hearty vegan chili made with tender tofu. Some come together in the slow-cooker, while others cook on the stovetop. Most are tomato-based, but there are a few creamy options for anyone who prefers that flavor profile.
Generally, cooked chili will keep for up to four days in the fridge, and for several months in the freezer. Whip up a batch for Sunday lunch or dinner, then refrigerate or freeze the leftovers in single servings so you’ll always have a healthy homemade lunch ready to heat up at a moment’s notice!
Slow-Cooker Chili
Crock-Pot Creamy Enchilada Chili
Love enchiladas but don't love putting together the whole casserole? Do everything in the Crock-Pot instead, no assembly required.
Get the recipe here.
The Best Healthy Turkey Chili
Rockin' 5-Ingredient Sweet Potato Chili
The Best Vegan Chili Ever
This meatless chili gets its meaty texture from tofu that's been precooked with nutritional yeast.
Get the recipe here.
Creamy Vegetarian White Chili
This creamy veggie-forward chili is so full of flavor you won't even have a chance to miss the meat.
Get the recipe here.
Cheesy Vegetarian Chili Mac
This inexpensive lunch option combines chili and macaroni, two classic comfort foods.
Get the recipe here.
Pork Chili Verde
Slow-Cooker Pulled-Pork Chili
Pulled-pork sandwiches are a little too messy for packed office lunch. Pulled-pork chili, on the other hand, is perfect.
Get the recipe here.
Creamy White Chicken Chili
This rich chicken chili has just enough cream cheese and half-and-half to bring it to the next level, but not so much that it'll bring you into a midday food coma.
Get the recipe here.
Slow-Cooker Jamaican Jerk Chicken Chili
This chili packs a unique flavor profile, but plenty of familiar ingredients. Oh, and it calls for plantain chips. (Yum.)
Get the recipe here.
One-Pot Pumpkin Quinoa Chili
This fall-themed chili is packed with fiber and plant-based protein, thanks to the combination of quinoa, beans and pumpkin.
Get the recipe here.
Sweet Potato and Kale Vegan Chili
This chili is perfect for anyone who loves hearty sweet potatoes and slightly bitter kale.
Get the recipe here.
