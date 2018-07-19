What 20 Child Stars Look Like, Then & Now

Each generation has its child stars to idolize and fawn over. If you grew up in the ’80s, it might’ve been Drew Barrymore. If you were raised in the ’90s, it could’ve been Alicia Silverstone or Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Either way, these stars were iconic for a few years, with their faces everywhere, from on television to the billboards you pass on the street.

Now that time has passed, we can look back and watch how these celebrities grew up and transformed from pint-size child stars to massively famous movie stars, designers and singers. Though they might not be the It-celebrities they were when they were teens and preteens, these stars have managed to keep their fame over the years, and they’ve never looked better. See how 20 child stars have evolved ahead.