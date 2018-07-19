StyleCaster
What 20 Child Stars Look Like, Then & Now

What 20 Child Stars Look Like, Then & Now

by
Child Stars, Then and Now
Photo: Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images, MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images, SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images, JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Each generation has its child stars to idolize and fawn over. If you grew up in the ’80s, it might’ve been Drew Barrymore. If you were raised in the ’90s, it could’ve been Alicia Silverstone or Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Either way, these stars were iconic for a few years, with their faces everywhere, from on television to the billboards you pass on the street.

Now that time has passed, we can look back and watch how these celebrities grew up and transformed from pint-size child stars to massively famous movie stars, designers and singers. Though they might not be the It-celebrities they were when they were teens and preteens, these stars have managed to keep their fame over the years, and they’ve never looked better. See how 20 child stars have evolved ahead.

1 of 38
Alicia Silverstone, 1994
Alicia Silverstone

Year: 1994

Age: 17

Photo: Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images.
Alicia Silverstone, 2018
Alicia Silverstone

Year: 2018

Age: 41

Photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Brie Larson, 2002
Brie Larson

Year: 2002

Age: 12

Photo: SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Brie Larson, 2018
Brie Larson

Year: 2018

Age: 28

Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images.
Drew Barrymore, 1982
Drew Barrymore

Year: 1982

Age: 7

Photo: Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images.
Drew Barrymore, 2018
Drew Barrymore

Year: 2018

Age: 43

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 1991
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Year: 1991

Age: 5

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 2018
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Year: 2018

Age: 32

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Reese Witherspoon, 1991
Reese Witherspoon

Year: 1991

Age: 15

Photo: GARCIA/PAT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.
Reese Witherspoon, 2018
Reese Witherspoon

Year: 2018

Age: 42

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Emma Watson, 2001
Emma Watson

Year: 2001

Age: 11

Photo: Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Emma Watson, 2018
Emma Watson

Year: 2018

Age: 28

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images.
Emmy Rossum, 2000
Emmy Rossum

Year: 2000

Age: 13

Photo: Sam Levi/WireImage/Getty Images.
Emmy Rossum, 2018
Emmy Rossum

Year: 2018

Age: 31

Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images.
Evan Rachel Wood, 1998
Evan Rachel Wood

Year: 1998

Age: 10

Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images.
Evan Rachel Wood, 2018
Evan Rachel Wood

Year: 2018

Age: 30

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images.
Abigail Breslin, 2002
Abigail Breslin

Year: 2002

Age: 6

Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images.
Abigail Breslin, 2017
Abigail Breslin

Year: 2017

Age: 21

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Hayden Panettiere, 1998
Hayden Panettiere

Year: 1998

Age: 8

Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images.
Hayden Panettiere, 2017
Hayden Panettiere

Year: 2017

Age: 27

Photo: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst, 1994
Kirsten Dunst

Year: 1994

Age: 12

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst, 2017
Kirsten Dunst

Year: 2017

Age: 35

Photo: Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Kristen Stewart, 2002
Kristen Stewart

Year: 2002

Age: 12

Photo: SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Kristen Stewart, 2018
Kristen Stewart

Year: 2018

Age: 28

Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images.
Dakota Fanning, 2001
Dakota Fanning

Year: 2001

Age: 7

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Dakota Fanning, 2018
Dakota Fanning

Year: 2018

Age: 24

Photo: Steve Mack/Getty Images for DuJour.
Anna Paquin, 1994
Anna Paquin

Year: 1994

Age: 11

Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images.
Anna Paquin, 2018
Anna Paquin

Year: 2018

Age: 35

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.
AnnaSophia Robb, 2005
AnnaSophia Robb

Year: 2005

Age: 11

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
AnnaSophia Robb, 2018
AnnaSophia Robb

Year: 2018

Age: 24

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival.
Christina Ricci, 1991
Christina Ricci

Year: 1991

Age: 11

Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images.
Christina Ricci, 2018
Christina Ricci

Year: 2018

Age: 38

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Emma Roberts, March 2001
Emma Roberts

Year: 2001

Age: 10

Photo: SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Emma Roberts, 2018
Emma Roberts

Year: 2018

Age: 27

Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images.
Lindsay Lohan, 1998
Lindsay Lohan

Year: 1998

Age: 12

Photo: Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage/Getty Images.
Lindsay Lohan, 2017
Lindsay Lohan

Year: 2017

Age: 31

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail.
Natalie Portman, 1994
Natalie Portman

Year: 1994

Age: 13

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.
Natalie Portman, 2018
Natalie Portman

Year: 2018

Age: 37

Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage/Getty Images.

