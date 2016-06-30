How 5 STYLECASTER Editors Cook with Chickpeas

Chickpeas—a.k.a. garbanzo beans—are one of the holy grails of vegetarian foods: Their nutty flavor is tasty and plays nicely with lots of other ingredients, and they pack a major protein punch (one cup has 15 grams of the recommended 46 gram recommended daily intake). But whether you’re a vegetarian or not, anyone can appreciate the versatility and goodness of chickpeas.

I asked five staffers how they use chickpeas in their kitchens and diets, and got a handful of recipes—some sweet, some salty, some spicy—that will make you want to keep a can in your cabinet at all times. Bonus: A couple of these meals are beyond easy, which means you can whip them up when you’re feeling lazy or beat, but would prefer to make something rather than do Seamless. Healthy + easy = so much YAS.