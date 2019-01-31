Scroll To See More Images

You know what’s great any time of the year—but especially during the Super Bowl? Sticky, messy chicken wings. And you don’t even need to head to the nearest Wing Stop to get a finger-licking good batch of juicy wings, either, because there are tons of delicious chicken wing recipes you can whip up from the comfort of your own home.

Whether you’re a dry rub or a glaze fan, making chicken wings from home is simpler than you think. For many recipes, it merely requires throwing the wings into an oven and letting them bake to get as crispy a texture as you’d like. Just for you, we’ve rounded up 34 irresistible chicken wing recipes in nearly every flavor imaginable. Ever have orange soda hot wings? No? Find the recipe in this list and get to it. You’ll also find tried-and-true classics with a tasty twist, like bourbon-maple wings and chipotle-honey wings.

Are you ready? Have a whole roll of paper towels nearby—you’re going to need them.

Mango-Habanero Wings

Here’s one you’ve likely never tried before: a mango-habanero glaze chicken wing recipe made with mango-habanero salsa and peach preserves.

Bourbon- and Maple-Glazed Wings

Sweet maple and smoky bourbon hit these wings out of the park.

General Tso’s Chicken Wings

Curb your cravings for takeout and wings in one go with this delectable recipe.

Chipotle-Honey Chicken Wings

Spicy and sweet, these chipotle-honey chicken wings are sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Crispy Baked Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings

Make it rain salt and pepper on these crispy chicken wings.

Baked Orange Soda Hot Wings

Orange soda gives these hot wings a flavor boost that will leave your guests begging for seconds.

Hatch Chili Hot Wings

Hatch chili sauce adds flavor unlike any other to these hot wings.

Brown Sugar-Molasses Chicken Wings

Lovers of sweet wings will go gaga over these, glazed with two types of sugar, molasses and honey.

Pesto Chicken Wings

You’ve never had pesto chicken wings, you say? Start with this recipe.

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Wings

Wrap anything in bacon and it’ll be delicious, including these whiskey wings.

Chili-Lime Baked Chicken Wings

A crispy seven-ingredient batch of chili-lime baked chicken wings? Count us in.

Low-Carb Spiced Chicken Wings

Simple spiced chicken wings are ideal for the purists at your Super Bowl party.

Empress Wings

Soy-ginger wings baked to a crisp will be loved by all—but you might want to keep them all to yourself.

Baked Tamarind Wings

Sweet and tangy tamarind wings are a fun change from the usual barbecue.

Smoky Whisky Chicken Wings

Smoky Scotch whisky and barbecue sauce make these wings taste like they’re straight off a wood-fired grill.

Peach Barbecue Chicken Wings

Peach barbecue sauce makes these wings taste like summer.

Spicy Mango Chicken Wings

“Sweet” and “heat” are all you need to hear to know these wings will be delicious.

Brown Sugar-Curry Chicken Wings

The fragrant curry-brown sugar rub coating these wings will have you licking your fingers.

Takeout-Style Crispy Fried Chicken Wings

Crispy and golden, these takeout-style chicken wings practically melt in your mouth.

Spicy Lemongrass Wings

Fragrant and spicy, these lemongrass wings will become a fast favorite.

Batter-Fried Chicken Wings

Utterly crispy and decadent, these fried chicken wings are worth the extra calories.

Sriracha-Honey Wings

Burnished honey-sriracha wings will get your spirit up no matter which way the big game swings.

Crispy Baked Orange Chicken Wings

It’s surprisingly easy to make these sweet and sticky orange chicken wings thanks to orange marmalade.

Jalapeño-Honey Chicken Wings

Spicy and sweet, you can’t go wrong with these jalapeño-honey chicken wings.

Teriyaki Chicken Wing Drumettes

Sweet and tangy teriyaki drumettes will please any crowd.

Vegetarian Buffalo Tempeh Hot Wings

Vegetarians will love these fiber- and protein-rich tempeh Buffalo “wings.”

Sriracha Vegan Buffalo Wings

These take a little work, but the result is vegan wings that are almost indistinguishable from the real thing.

Garlic-Ranch Chicken Wings

You’re going to want to make these garlic-ranch chicken wings one 5-pound bag at a time.

Coke- & Jalapeño-Glazed Chicken Wings

Sweet cola and spicy jalapeños make these chicken wings hard to put down.

Baked Thai Chicken Wings

Coconut milk, peanut butter, chilies, honey and soy are just the beginning of these epically flavorful Thai wings.

Baked Honey Mustard Wings

Tangy honey mustard and a Sriracha-horseradish dipping sauce make these wings a must-try.

Spicy Apple Cider-Bourbon Grilled Wings

Smoky, sweet and spicy, these grilled wings are a snack you won’t be able to stop eating.

Cilantro-Lime Baked Wings

Cilantro-lime wings and a matching dipping sauce are the perfect pair to wash down with some Coronas.

Easy 5-Spice Chicken Wings

These baked five-spice wings are so easy you have no excuse not to make them.

Originally posted on SheKnows.