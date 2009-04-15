StyleCaster
Share

A Chicken Recipe from Nicole Richie

What's hot
StyleCaster

A Chicken Recipe from Nicole Richie

Meg
by

If you are one of the 91,957 people (as of 5:30 today) following Nicole Richie on Twitter, you might have seen her delicious caramelized black pepper chicken recipe. I’m inspired and I’m going to give this recipe a try for one very special person. Doesn’t this look amazing? It seems simple enough, right?

image

INGREDIENTS:

  1. 1/2 cup dark brown sugar
  2. About 1/4 cup fish sauce (nam pla)
  3. 1/4 cup water
  4. 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
  5. 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  6. 1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger
  7. 1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
  8. 2 fresh Thai chiles, halved, or dried red chiles
  9. 1 tablespoon canola oil
  10. 1 shallot, thinly sliced
  11. 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces
  12. 4 cilantro sprigs

DIRECTIONS:

  1. In a small bowl, combine the sugar, fish sauce, water, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger, pepper and chiles.
  2. Heat the oil in a large deep skillet. Add the shallot and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the fish sauce mixture and the chicken and simmer over high heat until the chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with the cilantro and serve.
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share