A Chicken Recipe from Nicole Richie

If you are one of the 91,957 people (as of 5:30 today) following Nicole Richie on Twitter, you might have seen her delicious caramelized black pepper chicken recipe. I’m inspired and I’m going to give this recipe a try for one very special person. Doesn’t this look amazing? It seems simple enough, right?
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup dark brown sugar
- About 1/4 cup fish sauce (nam pla)
- 1/4 cup water
- 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger
- 1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
- 2 fresh Thai chiles, halved, or dried red chiles
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 4 cilantro sprigs
DIRECTIONS:
- In a small bowl, combine the sugar, fish sauce, water, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger, pepper and chiles.
- Heat the oil in a large deep skillet. Add the shallot and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the fish sauce mixture and the chicken and simmer over high heat until the chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with the cilantro and serve.