We’re Calling It: ‘Chick Chick’ is the New ‘Gangnam Style’

It’s been a good couple of years for unlikely songs going absolutely viral. First, we had Psy‘s ubiquitous “Gangnam Style,” then we had Ylvis‘ “What Does the Fox Say?” and now it seems another kitschy-catchy tune is making waves: Meet the mesmerizing, mind-baffling music video “Chick Chick” by Chinese pop star Wang Rong.

The video has all the makings of a giant viral pop hit: repetitive choreography, inexplicable cartoon graphics, outlandish costumes, and a stuck-in-your-head-all-season melody.

Women in bird suits line dancing? Check. Bizarre animal noises? Check. Men in their underwear, socks, and masks? Check. Animated chickens wearing bikinis? Check and check.

And if you think you’re missing out on the lyrics not being in English, don’t stress too much. The catchy chorus of the song is simply made up of clucking and squawking sounds while the words are made up of Wang alternating singing “Mother Hen, Mother Hen,” “Little Chick, Little Chick,” “Rooster, Rooster,” and “Who stole my chicken feed?” in Mandarin.

With 6.3 million views and counting, “Chick Chick” is climbing to the top of the viral video pecking order. Check out the video below and let us know—do you think it’ll blow up?