The 75 Hottest Ways to Wear Velvet This Winter

Confession: We’ve been crushing on velvet, and it’s getting serious. There are tons of reasons to adore this classic winter fabric—it can be dressed up, down, looks great on shoes, and it’s also festive as hell for the holidays. Adding a velvet piece to your look can instantly make the look feel more romantic and glitzy without being too over-the-top.

For a more casual look, pair velvet with sneakers, chunky jewelry, or contrasting colorful accessories. For a dressier vibe, glitz it up with sparkly jewelry, heels, and a statement bag. Bonus: It’s also super cozy and you won’t want to take it off at the end of the night.

Ahead, we’ve culled dozens of the best ways to style and shop velvet this season. From “It Girl” chic velvet sets and long colorful robes to a velvet accessory or two, if you’re feeling the same velvet obsession we are right now, we’ve got you covered.