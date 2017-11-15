StyleCaster
The 75 Hottest Ways to Wear Velvet This Winter

The 75 Hottest Ways to Wear Velvet This Winter

STYLECASTER | Winter Outfit & Trend Ideas | Velvet Guide
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Confession: We’ve been crushing on velvet, and it’s getting serious. There are tons of reasons to adore this classic winter fabric—it can be dressed up, down, looks great on shoes, and it’s also festive as hell for the holidays. Adding a velvet piece to your look can instantly make the look feel more romantic and glitzy without being too over-the-top.

For a more casual look, pair velvet with sneakers, chunky jewelry, or contrasting colorful accessories. For a dressier vibe, glitz it up with sparkly jewelry, heels, and a statement bag. Bonus: It’s also super cozy and you won’t want to take it off at the end of the night.

Ahead, we’ve culled dozens of the best ways to style and shop velvet this season. From “It Girl” chic velvet sets and long colorful robes to a velvet accessory or two, if you’re feeling the same velvet obsession we are right now, we’ve got you covered.

1 of 75
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Velvet Robe
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Velvet Set
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Velvet Blue
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Yellow Mellow
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Suit

Suit, $450; at Free People

STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Velvet Blazer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Neutral Velvets
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Mix & Match
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Ruching Party
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Fall Florals

Kimono, $129; at Zara

STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Green Team
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Mini Blazer Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Sheer Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Velvet Hoodie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Jumpsuit

Jumpsuit, $119.90; at Eloquii

STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Velvet and Mustard All Over
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Robe Set
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Short Set
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Pink Team
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Snowbiz Sandal

Sandal, $598; at Stuart Weitzman

STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Blue Crush
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Olive Green Things
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Velvet Maxi
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Navy Blue Suit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Cowboy Up

Jacket, $575; at The Kooples

STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Velvet Pants
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Suited Up
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Little Red Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Fuchsia Fiesta
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Imma Star

Jacket, $37.90; at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The New Track Suit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Blue on Blue
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Track Suit Trend
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The It Suit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Sweetheart

Top, $288.36; at Self-Portrait

STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Cosmos
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Pops of Color
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Brown Velvet Pants
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Yellow Coat
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Wrapped Up

Skirt, $59.95; at Gap

STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Hints of Velvet
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Duster Love
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Belt it
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Shades of Blue
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Little Green Thing

Dress, $480; at Maje

STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Team Yellow
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Fall Florals
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Retro Velvet
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Colorblocked
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Velvet Sneaks

Sneakers, $79.95; at Steve Madden

STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now | Loeffler Randall Slides

Coco High Heel Knot Slide, $395 at Loeffler Randall

STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Velvet Booties
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Velvet Pajamas
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Purple Velvet
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Moto Madness

Jacket, $89.95; at American Eagle Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Radiant Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Shirtdress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Daytime Suit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Printed Suit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Velvet meets Lace

Dress, $495; at Ramy Brook

STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Casual Velvets
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Velvet Track Pant
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Fall Velvets
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Blushin'
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Burnout Kimono

Kimono, $59.17 (was $78.90); at Torrid

STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Oversized Velvets
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Drawstring Velvet
Photo: Getty Imgaes
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Mini Velvet Details
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Sporty Chic
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Floral Booties

Boots,$218; at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Lady Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
The Little Black Blazer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
I Heart Velvet
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Stripes and Velvet
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Chicest Ways to Wear Velvet Now
Boyfriend Tee

Shirt, $38; at Abercrombie & Fitch

