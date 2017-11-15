The 75 Hottest Ways to Wear Velvet This Winter

Confession: We’ve been crushing on velvet, and it’s getting serious. There are tons of reasons to adore this classic winter fabric—it can be dressed up, down, looks great on shoes, and it’s also festive as hell for the holidays. Adding a velvet piece to your look can instantly make the look feel more romantic and glitzy without being too over-the-top.
For a more casual look, pair velvet with sneakers, chunky jewelry, or contrasting colorful accessories. For a dressier vibe, glitz it up with sparkly jewelry, heels, and a statement bag. Bonus: It’s also super cozy and you won’t want to take it off at the end of the night.
Ahead, we’ve culled dozens of the best ways to style and shop velvet this season. From “It Girl” chic velvet sets and long colorful robes to a velvet accessory or two, if you’re feeling the same velvet obsession we are right now, we’ve got you covered.
The Velvet Robe
The Velvet Set
Velvet Blue
Yellow Mellow
The Velvet Blazer
Neutral Velvets
Mix & Match
Ruching Party
Green Team
Mini Blazer Dress
Sheer Pink
Velvet Hoodie
Velvet and Mustard All Over
The Robe Set
The Short Set
Pink Team
Blue Crush
Olive Green Things
Velvet Maxi
Navy Blue Suit
Velvet Pants
Suited Up
Little Red Dress
Fuchsia Fiesta
The New Track Suit
Blue on Blue
Track Suit Trend
The It Suit
Cosmos
Pops of Color
Brown Velvet Pants
The Yellow Coat
Hints of Velvet
Duster Love
Belt it
Shades of Blue
Team Yellow
Fall Florals
The Retro Velvet
Colorblocked
Velvet Booties
Velvet Pajamas
The Purple Velvet
Radiant Red
The Shirtdress
The Daytime Suit
The Printed Suit
Casual Velvets
The Velvet Track Pant
Fall Velvets
Blushin'
The Burnout Kimono
Oversized Velvets
The Drawstring Velvet
The Mini Velvet Details
Sporty Chic
Lady Red
The Little Black Blazer
I Heart Velvet
Stripes and Velvet
