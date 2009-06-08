Chicago’s Millennium Park Hosts Free Music Series

Every Christmas before my dad opens my gift, he busts my chops with, “Oooh!! What did Janice get me from, ‘The Big City’?” as if he’s a heartland farmer. I roll my eyes, “Dad you work in Chicago… The Windy Apple…”

Alas, Papa, Chicago is getting even hipper! Millennium Park in Chicago is hosting a three part series called, “Downtown Sound: New Music Mondays.” Each Monday show will feature fresh new music starting off with St. Vincent today. The following week (June 22nd), The Sea, Cake and Dirty Projectors will be taking the stage. The shows start at 6:30PM and it’s totally free!