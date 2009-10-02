Chicago Olympics Bid Eliminated, Rio Named the City for 2016

The International Olympics Committee gathered today in Copenhagen, Denmark to pick the city for the 2016 games. Despite pleas by Barack and Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey, all figures in Chicago and globally, the U.S. city was eliminated from the running during the first vote. Some have questioned what this says about how the world sees Obama while others state that realistically Chicago doesn’t have the funding or bandwidth to host an event of this magnitude.

Of the final candidates, Rio de Janeiro, Madrid, and Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro beat out Madrid in the final round with votes of 66-32. Rio residents watched live from the Copacabana beach as IOC president Jacques Rogge made the announcement.

Over the past four years, Chicago spent $50 million to try to bring the games back to the U.S. for the first time in 20 years.

Will you be heading to Rio?