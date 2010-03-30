Chic Workout Gear to Reinvigorate Your Exercise Routine Just in Time for Bikini Season

Its that time of year again! The days are longer, the temperature is rising, and you can finally put away those heavy winter coats. All of this can only mean one thing– bikini season is looming around the corner.

Rewind to three months ago– right around the New Year, when most of us were reciting the same mantra– get in shape, get in shape, get in shape. Somehow, between the many blizzards and all of the winter comfort foods, motivation to fulfill those resolutions may have fallen by the wayside. Not to worry, it happens to the best of us. Luckily, this time of year is perfect for getting back on the proverbial horse.

You still have two months until Memorial Day, when swimming pools officially open for business. The weather is finally heating up, which means you dont have to limit yourself to routine indoor gym workouts anymore. Skip the treadmill and opt for a run in the park instead, or take up something new– try yoga or outdoor tennis. All you need is a little motivation. What better push is there than adorable workout gear? Below are our picks to get you moving, no matter what activity you choose.

Tennis (above):

The old days of tennis whites are gone. Now, women are taking a cue from tennis pros, like the Williams sisters and Maria Sharapova— and hitting the courts in bright colors. Take this standout yellow number, worn by former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic at this years Australian Open. You can also feel good about wearing the dress, as it is part of Adidas line of sustainable clothing. Pair it with a patent croc tote and a pair of modern tennis shoes, and youll be ready to hit the courts in style.

Yellow tennis dress by Adidas; Youtek Instinct racquet by Head; Pearl tennis shoe by Lacoste; Black tennis tote by Whak Sak; Black wristband by ASICS.

Yoga and Pilates:

While we love the physical and mental benefits of yoga, we have to say that our favorite part has to be the comfy clothes. Nothing beats getting to cozy up in a snug sweatshirt during Savasana. It takes all our strength not to fall asleep. Pair an Alexander Wang sweatshirt with color block leggings and all eyes will be on you during your next class. For those of you who prefer not to go barefoot, try a pair of socks– complete with non-slip grip soles.

Berry Yoga Tank by Athleta by Gap; Black and cream leggings by Sena; Grey zip hoodie by Alexander Wang; Feather print yoga mat by Wai Lana; Black non-grip yoga socks by Gripsox; Creating Good Karma water bottle by Sigg.

Running:

The right running gear is the key to a successful workout. The Nike + iPod Sport Kit is the perfect way to keep you motivated. It’s like having your very own personal trainer— providing you feedback during workouts and allowing you to track your performance on your computer. Pair it with any Nike sneaker to completely transform your run. If that isn’t enough motivation, grab a lululemon manifesto water bottle emblazoned with motivational phrases like, “Do one thing a day that scares you,” or “Sweat once a day to regenerate your skin.”

Black and pink running shorts by ASICS; Black mesh seamless bra by Athleta by Gap; Grey and pink Vomero Zoom running shoes by Nike; Nike + iPod Sport Kit by Apple; Cotton Candy Watch by Rumbatime; Om waterbottles by lululemon.



To and From the Gym:

We all need the perfect outfit to take us to and from our newfound workout locations. It is our personal belief that what you wear to the gym is just as important as what you wear at the gym. The keys to a good to-and-from outfit are comfort, style, and functionality. A see-through Alexander Wang duffel represents all of these things– we especially love the studded bottom and pebbled leather detail. Pair it with sequin embellished tennis shoes to add instant sparkle to your ensemble. Word to the wise– dont forget to bring your Wordlock padlock to keep all your stylish goodies safe during your workout.



PVC duffle bag by Alexander Wang; Silver sequin sneakers by DKNY; Grey organic cotton track top by Adidas by Stella McCartney; Black jersey cropped harem pant by Y-3; Red padlock by Wordlock; Red trimmed aviator sunglasses by Cutler and Gross.



