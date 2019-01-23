Chic Winter Skirts to Cozy Up in, ASAP

Scroll To See More Images

Skirts are among the most slept-on pieces in our winter wardrobes. (And I obviously mean slept-on in the colloquial sense—not the literal one.) We’re so caught up in our winter coats and our winter boots and our winter scarves (and hats and gloves) that winter skirts get the short end of the sartorial stick. They’re excluded from our mental pictures of our winter wardrobes, which tends to mean they’re excluded from our actual winter wardrobes, too. Because if we don’t think to buy them, we don’t buy them—and we don’t have them to enjoy all season long.

Some good news (which is also low-key bad news): Winter isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The first day of spring doesn’t officially arrive until March 20, which means we have a solid two months of frigid temperatures to endure before any shred of warmth returns to our lives. The upside of this is, of course, that it’s not too late to stock up on winter skirts. It’s, in fact, the perfect time to do so, because peak winter fashion season has passed, and tons of cold weather-friendly pieces are already seeing mark-downs.

So don’t hesitate. There’s a genuine plethora of winter skirts just waiting to meet their style soul mate. They’re here, they’re on-trend and they’re ready to help you stay warm in the chicest, most stylish way possible. So stop sleeping on them—all they want to do is make your life better.

Warehouse Midi Skirt, $67 at ASOS

A classic pencil skirt with a contemporary twist—rendered in an autumn-winter color palette.

Leather Asymmetric Midi Skirt, $240 at Topshop

This sleek skirt is downright irresistible.

Skirt, $19.99 at Zara

A sweater. In skirt form. (You’re welcome.)

Oasis Fringed Pencil Skirt, $79 at ASOS

Because if you’re the kind of person who’d buy and wear a fringe skirt, there’s no reason you shouldn’t make that happen for yourself.

Snake Print Pleated Midi Skirt, $29.99 at Zara

This year’s chicest animal print is ready to diversify your winter skirt collection.

Pleated Plaid Skirt, $29.99 at Zara

It’s winter—the more plaid, the merrier.

Corduroy Button Midi Skirt, $56 at Topshop

Because when it’s cold out, I can’t help but stock up on every corduroy piece I see.

BB Dakota Foil the Trouble Skirt, $98 at Revolve

Nothing says winter quite like metallic gold, well, anything.

Skirt, $19.99 at Zara

This knit skirt comes as part of a matching set—and it’s sure to delight whether or not you shop it with its sartorial buddy.

LPA Patent Pencil Skirt, $278 at Revolve

Because we could all use more leather (or faux leather) pencil skirts in our lives.

Pleated Plaid Midi Skirt, $89 at & Other Stories

Plays well with your go-to oversized sweater—and your go-to chunky boots, too.

Pleated Skirt, $12.99 at Zara

A classic skirt silhouette in a classic winter shade.

Pleated Wrap Midi Skirt, $79 at & Other Stories

Not your average pleated midi skirt.

Velvet Chevron A-Line Skirt, $63.13 at & Other Stories

If this skirt has convinced me of anything, it’s that velvet and chevron are a match made in sartorial heaven.

Windowpane Mini Skirt, $110 at Anthropologie

Because cold weather and mini skirts are far from mutually exclusive.

Ring Buckle Midi Skirt, $85 at Topshop

Never underestimate the value of a versatile basic.

Tiered Floral Skirt, $158 at Anthropologie

This tiered midi will take you from season to season. Just swap out your layers, and you’re set.

Plaid Pencil Skirt, $15.99 at Zara

Is any closet complete without at least one plaid pencil skirt?

Sequin Fringe Pencil Skirt, $99 at & Other Stories

Sequins and fringe make for a seriously unstoppable (and winter-friendly) going-out combination.

A.L.C. Eleanor Leather Skirt, $595 at Revolve

A pleated leather wrap midi is the kind of thing you could’ve never dreamt up. But once it’s sitting right in front of you, you know you have to have it.

Spot Animal Satin Bias Midi Skirt, $68 at Topshop

Don’t sleep on satin—one of autumn/winter’s favorite textiles.

Chevron Shine Skirt, $79.95 at Anthropologie

Equal parts cozy, shiny and absolutely delightful.

Printed Sequin Knit Skirt, $29.99 at Zara

It’s cute. It’s statement-making. And it’s less than $30.

Geometric Pencil Skirt, $120 at Anthropologie

Winter might be the season of the all-black-everything ensemble, but that doesn’t mean color is off the table—far from it.

Metallic Leather Pencil Skirt, $249 at & Other Stories

Metallic. Leather. Pencil. Skirt. Need I say more?

Tularosa Katie Skirt, $98 at Revolve

Give me velvet anything in the winter, and I’ll be happy.

AMUR Annie Skirt, $398 at Revolve

Oh yeah, winter maxi skirts are totally on the menu.

Whistles Jungle Cat Knitted Midi Skirt, $126 at ASOS

BRB, stocking up on every knitted midi I come across.

Eleven Six Eva Sweater Skirt, $325 at Revolve

Sweater pencil skirts are a straight-up gift. (I didn’t know these existed, but now that I do, I’m hooked.)

Plaid Skirt, $29.99 at Zara

Quite possibly the most stylish way to keep your ankles warm this season.

Daisy Street Midi Skirt, $35 at ASOS

Throw this on with your comfiest snow shoes and your favorite vintage tee, and you’re in business.

