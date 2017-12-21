19 Waterproof Shoes That are Way Cuter Than Rubber Boots

What’s worse than waking up in the morning only to find it’s pouring rain (or snow!) outside, when you have a full day of work and running around town? Not much. Having to put on your not-so-chic rubber rain boots can be a real buzzkill, especially when you had a cute outfit in mind. But if you do a little digging and get a little resourceful, you’ll find that there are plenty of stylish, waterproof shoes that aren’t rubber rain boots.

Thankfully, more and more brands that specialize in waterproof shoes like Blondo and Tretorn are popping up, so we’re able to stomp around the city in cute shoes regardless of the weather. Some of these shoes don’t even look like they’re made to be waterproof, with fuzzy fabric, but they are! Rubber rain boots no longer have to rain on your parade, people. To shop a few of the chicest waterproof shoes out there, click through the slideshow.

A version of this article was originally published in October 2017.