19 Waterproof Shoes That are Way Cuter Than Rubber Boots

19 Waterproof Shoes That are Way Cuter Than Rubber Boots

Kristen Bousquet
STYLECASTER | Rainy Day Outfit Ideas | Stylish Waterproof Shoes
Photo: Getty Images

What’s worse than waking up in the morning only to find it’s pouring rain (or snow!) outside, when you have a full day of work and running around town? Not much. Having to put on your not-so-chic rubber rain boots can be a real buzzkill, especially when you had a cute outfit in mind. But if you do a little digging and get a little resourceful, you’ll find that there are plenty of stylish, waterproof shoes that aren’t rubber rain boots.

Thankfully, more and more brands that specialize in waterproof shoes like Blondo and Tretorn are popping up, so we’re able to stomp around the city in cute shoes regardless of the weather. Some of these shoes don’t even look like they’re made to be waterproof, with fuzzy fabric, but they are! Rubber rain boots no longer have to rain on your parade, people. To shop a few of the chicest waterproof shoes out there, click through the slideshow.

A version of this article was originally published in October 2017.

1 of 18
Waterproof Shoes: Blondo Nox Waterproof Suede Ankle Boots

Blondo Nox Waterproof Suede Ankle Boots, $150; at Lord & Taylor

Waterproof Shoes: Jack Rogers Liddy Suede - Waterproof

Jack Rogers Liddy Suede - Waterproof, available on Amazon

Waterproof Shoes: Tretorn Marley Sneakers

Tretorn Marley Sneakers, $88; at Anthropologie

Waterproof Shoes: Sporto Rose Water-Resistant Booties

Sporto Rose Water-Resistant Booties, $89; at Sporto

Waterproof Shoes: Blondo Tiana Waterproof

Blondo Tiana Waterproof, $150; at Zappos

Waterproof Shoes: Sorel Waterproof Suede Booties

Sorel Waterproof Suede Booties, $150; at Lord & Taylor

Waterproof Shoes: Timberland Women's Waterville Waterproof Boots

Timberland Women's Waterville Waterproof Boots, $150; at Macy's

Waterproof Shoes: Blondo Loxx Waterproof Suede Booties

Blondo Loxx Waterproof Suede Booties, available on Amazon

Waterproof Shoes: Jack Rogers x Draper James Gingham Chloe Boot

Jack Rogers x Draper James Gingham Chloe Boot, $118; at Draper James

Waterproof Shoes: Blondo Kali Suede Knee-High Boots

Blondo Kali Suede Knee-High Boots, $200; at Lord & Taylor

Waterproof Shoes: Tretorn Camden Glitter Sneakers

Tretorn Camden Glitter Sneakers, $88; at Anthropologie

Waterproof Shoes: Blondo Jayden Waterproof

Blondo Jayden Waterproof, available on Amazon

Waterproof Shoes: Sorel Emelie 1964 Elk Beige Waterproof Leather Boots

Sorel Emelie 1964 Elk Beige Waterproof Leather Boots, $173; at ASOS

Waterproof Shoes: Women's Bos & Co Belfield Waterproof Suede Short Boots

Women's Bos & Co Belfield Waterproof Suede Short Boots, $185; at Overland

Waterproof Shoes: Blondo Waterproof Leather Riding Boot

Blondo Waterproof Leather Riding Boot, available on Amazon

Waterproof Shoes: Blondo Nelli Waterproof Bootie

Blondo Nelli Waterproof Bootie, $165; at Nordstrom

Waterproof Shoes: Trask Madison Waterproof

Trask Madison Waterproof, $298at Zappos

Waterproof Shoes: COLE HAAN Lyla Waterproof Bootie

COLE HAAN Lyla Waterproof Bootie, $250; at Nordstrom

