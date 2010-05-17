Chic Up Your Pad With These Affordable Art Resources

Kelly Wearstler designed Avalon Hotel. Image: KWID

The 22nd Annual International Furniture Fair kicks off today (May 18) in NYC, and chances are the incredible wares design acolytes swoon over like fashion chicks do with Rodarte and Proenza come complete with some pretty hefty price tags. But affordable and covetable design is not a mythic creature, much like flaunting your fashion savvy doesn’t always mean over-drafting your checking account.

One of the mainstays of a room, the haute accessories if you will, is the art that hangs on your walls, and lives on your tables and floor. We’re not talking posters from your college bookstore it’s time to let go of that Matisse roll-up printed on glossy paper. There are affordable, original, or lust-worthy vintage pieces to be had all you need is a keen eye and the know-how on where to go.

Below find some top resources for affordable art to get you started on a jaw-dropping collection.

eBay

We know eBay can get to be a bit daunting, like walking into about 8 million flea markets at once, but the idea is to be disciplined and start with a little inspiration.

We love the tablescapes that designer extraordinaire Kelly Wearstler (see above) creates using interesting sculptures and busts in her grand, ritzy hotels art doesn’t only belong hanging on a nail. We’re sure she picked them up for a pretty penny at some incredible Paris market, to which we respectfully say, sucker. Get the look for less by trolling some of your favorite sellers on the online bizarre who do the work for you and without the overhead or a special antique dealer name to justify an inflated price.



Images from Mid Century Jere Scultpures on Ebay

Candy Vera is the genius eye behind ten-year old ebay store, Mid Century Jere Sculptures (aka moparcar7777), which currently has 309 listings in its lot. It’s the kind of eBay store pricey sites like 1st Dibs never want you to see, and she sells the kind of Mid Century and Hollywood Regency pieces that sometimes feel impossible to come by. Vera is a bit existential when speaking about her mission. “I look for a piece that is well made, linear, metal, large, not fancy, crude and bold,” she explained. “My sculptures that sell the best have a rough edge to them…a good piece ‘talks’ to me…it comes from inside of you.” Specializing in Jere sculptures and hotly in-demand lucite and clean-lined pieces from the 1950s and 60s, we get that her kind of collecting takes a sixth sense.

UGallery



Image by Bud McNichol

UGallery was established by three former art history and business majors from the University of Arizona in 2006 as a means to connect student artists with buyers. (Looks like UofA has spawned more than former party kids.) The website has since opened up to other non-school affiliated artists and often takes its show on the road to art fairs across the country.

But the best place to see the multi-media wares is at the online gallery, where the team curates the pieces by media, genre, size, theme, price, color and artist. There’s a range of prices and some artists sell out fast so check back often and don’t be afraid to take a risk, it is art after all.

Our pick: We love the work of Bud McNichol, whose oil paintings are bit high on the site’s pay scale, but take a look around and see who your faves are.

Kodakgallery.com



Image by Kerry Pieri

Been on vacation to some incredible tropical or metropolitan paradise? Love the view from your grandmother’s window or can’t stop staring at your neighbor’s vintage Vespa? If you look in the mirror you just might see an artist.

Not everyone is the next Juergen Teller, but you know what you like better than anyone else. Take that digital camera that you’ve only brought out for birthday and bachelorette parties and shoot what catches your eye. Visit Kodakgallery to have your high resolution images printed poster size. If you’re angling for an artsy touch try out black and white, or saturate the color for a cool acid-washed look. The site has great personalized options on the cheap. Just don’t forget to sign it once the print comes in the mail, that thing might be worth something someday.

Etsy



Image by Jerry Cargill

This “global, handmade marketplace” is a veritable treasure trove of artisans, photographers and overall crafty individuals. What’s important to know is that many of the artists who sell on Etsy also show their work in galleries and have been in the art game for some time. In other words, these are not second-rate citizens of the art world.



Image by Danielle Rizollo

Take Danielle Rizollo who resides outside of Philadelphia and has a BFA from the University of the Arts. She currently participates in bi-coastal gallery showings and has been selling her paint on wood originals and prints of her work for a year on Etsy. Many of her pieces are calm yet somewhat eerie and recall paintings you might find in a perfect seaside shop in Maine. “For me, subject matter is the easiest and most exciting part about painting,” Rizolla explains,” I am fascinated by the past past things, times and places.” You can visit her Etsy shop here, where prices for prints hover around an affordable $40, or explore other cool shops like Jerry Cargill’s equine-themed photography.

Art Production Fund



Image by Jessica Craig Martin

Keep your eyes peeled for cool collaborations. The Art Production Fund is a non-profit that looks to fund art and artists wherever and whenever appropriate. In December, they paired with Gossip Girl to produce prints of pieces found on the weekly series, and more specifically, in the Upper East Side Van Der Woodsen loft. Read: Awesome, in-demand artists like Richard Phillips and Jessica Craig Martin. The close to 30-inch canvases go for around $250 and instantly make your room look like you married a billionaire or two in your day ( la onscreen art collector Lily Van Der Woodsen). Many prints from the collaboration are still available here, but check back often for other out-of-the-box ideas.