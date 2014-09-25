StyleCaster
Magnifique Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

Magnifique Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

by
Magnifique Street Style From Paris Fashion Week
Now that the fashion parade in New York, London, and Milan are over, it’s time to turn our attention to the last city that’s hosting fashion’s elite: Paris.

While we’re keeping a close eye on the shows (counting down the days until Chanel and its star-studded front row!), we’re keeping an even closer eye on the pavement. Naturally, the caliber of street style hasn’t waned throughout the month, and we’re predicting it’ll only get stronger as the week chugs on.

Click through the gallery to see très chic street style snaps straight from the opening days Paris Fashion Week that caught our eye!

 

1 of 49

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week 

Street style from Paris Fashion Week 

Street style from Paris Fashion Week 

Street style from Paris Fashion Week 

Street style from Paris Fashion Week 

Street style from Paris Fashion Week 

Street style from Paris Fashion Week 

Street style from Paris Fashion Week 

Street style from Paris Fashion Week 

Street style from Paris Fashion Week 

Street style from Paris Fashion Week 

Street style from Paris Fashion Week 

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week 

Street style from Paris Fashion Week 

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: vincenzo grillo

