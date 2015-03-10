StyleCaster
Share

Chic Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

Chic Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

by
6 Shares
Chic Street Style From Paris Fashion Week
23 Start slideshow

Well, another Fashion Month has come and (almost) gone, and while we’re keeping a close eye on the dreamy clothes coming down the runway, we’re keeping an even closer eye on the streets of Paris.

It’s pretty incredible the level of commitment fashion insiders dedicate to street style—some have been going at it for almost a month already, starting with the Fall 2015 collections in New York—and the caliber of outfits hasn’t waned throughout the month. In fact, it only seems to have gotten stronger. Well, it is Paris, after all.

MORE: 101 Fashion Tips and Tricks Every Girl Should Know

Click through the gallery to see très chic street style snaps straight from Paris Fashion Week that caught our eye!

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 23

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Chanel Turned Its Runway Into a Cafe

Chanel Turned Its Runway Into a Cafe
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share