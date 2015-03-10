Chic Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

Well, another Fashion Month has come and (almost) gone, and while we’re keeping a close eye on the dreamy clothes coming down the runway, we’re keeping an even closer eye on the streets of Paris.

It’s pretty incredible the level of commitment fashion insiders dedicate to street style—some have been going at it for almost a month already, starting with the Fall 2015 collections in New York—and the caliber of outfits hasn’t waned throughout the month. In fact, it only seems to have gotten stronger. Well, it is Paris, after all.

Click through the gallery to see très chic street style snaps straight from Paris Fashion Week that caught our eye!