20 Chic Pairs of Party Shoes to Wear Through Fall and Winter

20 Chic Pairs of Party Shoes to Wear Through Fall and Winter

by
Photo: Getty Images

The holiday season is just around the corner, and that means to-do lists, parties, and plenty of gift shopping. However, before we buy presents for anyone else, we’ll admit that, selfishly, the first thing on our list is to get our own holiday outfits ready; because that’s the most important thing. Right? And obviously no holiday outfit is set without the perfect party shoe.

And just because it may be chilly when you head out for these shindigs doesn’t mean your feet have to be covered in drab duds. Ahead, we found 20 cold weather-approved, festive, and affordable party shoes to get you through the holiday season.

Whether you’re running from the cab to a cocktail event or heading to the office holiday celebration, we’re here to help you to check the most fun thing off your holiday shopping to-do list right now. And your mom said you were a procrastinator—pshh.

1 of 20
You're a Star

Jax boots, $79; at Betsey Johnson

Tied Up

Lilac sandal, $145; at Chinese Laundry

Add some Glitz

Jilly heels, $99; at Betsey Johnson

Pom Pom Party

Cecelia New York heels, $239; at Shoe-Inn

Slide into the Holidays

The Fix moccasins, $85; at Amazon

Pearl Pumps

Bertta heels, $170; at Dune London

Grazi Boots

Grazi Boots, $225; at Marc Fisher

Glitterati Boots

The Twist Glitter boot, $90; at Nasty Gal

Glitter Glitter

Boots, $44.99; at Old Navy

The Glitter Loafer

Gentle Souls Loafer, $219; at Neiman Marcus

The Retro Heel

Obvi heel, $79.95; at Chinese Laundry

The Gala Flat

Gala flats, $250; at Kate Spade

Hollywood Heels

Embellished heels, $55 (was $79); at ASOS

Shirley Flats

Shirley flats, $238; at Kate Spade

Goldie Flats

London Rebel flats, $55; at Dorothy Perkins

Multi-Colored Glitter Boots

Carvela boots, $44.50 (was $158); at Selfridges

The Golden Mule

Honey heel, $159.95; at Steve Madden

Moon Boots

Katy Perry boots, $104.99 (was $149); at Zappos

Glitter Flatforms

ASOS Misfit, $45; at ASOS

Metallic Madness

Boots, $40.60 (was $58); at Forever 21

