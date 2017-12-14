StyleCaster
20 Gifts for the Person Who Is Totally Extra about Self-Care

Christina Grasso
Photo: Getty/Byredo/diptyque/Slip/Poppy Lissiman/Veuve Clicquot

The truth is, we all have that friend (or sister, or mother-in-law) who is totally extra about pretty much everything. (As it turns out, I’m an expert on the topic because in my life, that person is me.) You know, the person who has to make every non-event an *event.* She probably bathes in glittery bubbles (check!), takes the trash out in a ball gown (check!), and waters her plants strictly with Perrier (double check, and that’s probably why they’re all dead).

Yes, she is completely over-the-top. But even though I am that girl, I feel for you, because she is hard-as-hell to shop for, and ’tis the freaking season. Ahead, find 20 perfect gifts for the woman in your life who needs to take a chill pill (and obviously do so in the most extra way possible).

 

For the Girl Who Likes to Get Lit
For the Girl Who Likes to Get Lit

Tubéreuse 5 Wick Candle, $295 at diptyque

Photo: diptyque
For the Girl Who Likes to Twirl While She Vacuums
For the Girl Who Likes to Twirl While She Vacuums

The Kit kimono, $200 at Sunday Forever

Photo: Sunday Forever
For the Girl Who Likes Warm Feet But Make It Fashion
For the Girl Who Likes Warm Feet But Make It Fashion

Fluff Momma Mongolian Clog, $150 at Ugg Australia

Photo: Ugg Australia
For the Girl Who Has to Look Chic in Her Dreams
For the Girl Who Has to Look Chic in Her Dreams

Ruthie Top, $310 at Morgan Lane

Photo: Morgan Lane
For the Girl Who Has to Look Chic in Her Dreams, Part II
For the Girl Who Has to Look Chic in Her Dreams, Part II

Lissie Pant, $272 at Morgan Lane

Photo: Morgan Lane
For the Girl Who Enjoys Bathing Like A Non-Peasant
For the Girl Who Enjoys Bathing Like A Non-Peasant

The CAPtivator Love Bath, $12 at CAP Beauty

Photo: CAP Beauty
For the Girl Who Enjoys Bathing Like A Non-Peasant, Part II
For the Girl Who Enjoys Bathing Like A Non-Peasant, Part II

Miu Miu Bubble Bath, $47 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus
For the Girl Who Enjoys Bathing Like A Non-Peasant, Part III
For the Girl Who Enjoys Bathing Like A Non-Peasant, Part III

Elizabethan Classics Cast Iron Dual Tub, $1291 at Home Depot

Photo: Home Depot
For the Girl Who Can't Just Drink Any Old Bubbles
For the Girl Who Can't Just Drink Any Old Bubbles

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame by Charlotte Olympia, $180 at Wine.com

Photo: Veuve Clicquot
For the Girl Who Needs to Sage Away Her Judgmental Neighbors
For the Girl Who Needs to Sage Away Her Judgmental Neighbors

Sage + Lighter Set, $18 at Sunday Forever

Photo: Sunday Forever
For the Girl Who Practices Self-Care in Multiple Ways at Once
For the Girl Who Practices Self-Care in Multiple Ways at Once

Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
For the Girl Who Likes to Be Extra While Multi-Tasking in the Bath
For the Girl Who Likes to Be Extra While Multi-Tasking in the Bath

Le Skinny, $98 at Poppy Lissiman

Photo: Poppy Lissiman
For the Girl Who Will Only Use A Facial Oil with Precisely 22 Active Botanicals
For the Girl Who Will Only Use A Facial Oil with Precisely 22 Active Botanicals

Active Botanical Serum, $180 at Vintner's Daughter

Photo: Vintner's Daughter
For the Girl Who's Afraid of the Boogey Man
For the Girl Who's Afraid of the Boogey Man

Silk Sleep Mask, $45 at Slip

Photo: Slip
For the Girl Who Wants Her Home to Smell Like A Chic Library
For the Girl Who Wants Her Home to Smell Like A Chic Library

Bibliothéque Room Spray, $120 at Byredo

Photo: Byredo
For the Girl Who Takes Masking Very Seriously
For the Girl Who Takes Masking Very Seriously

Masque Vivant, $98 at Biologique Recherche

Photo: Biologique Recherche
For the Girl Who Can't Sleep on Just Any Old Sheets
For the Girl Who Can't Sleep on Just Any Old Sheets

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle, $239 at Brooklinen

Photo: Brooklinen
For the Girl Who Sprinkles Everything with Adaptogenic, Magical Potions
For the Girl Who Sprinkles Everything with Adaptogenic, Magical Potions

The Full Moon, $190 at Moon Juice

Photo: Moon Juice

