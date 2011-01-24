StyleCaster
Share

Chic Photography & Whiskey Lovers Unite At Milk: Party Snaps

What's hot
StyleCaster

Chic Photography & Whiskey Lovers Unite At Milk: Party Snaps

Susie G
by
Chic Photography & Whiskey Lovers Unite At Milk: Party Snaps
13 Start slideshow

Last week at Milk Studios, Scottish whiskey brand The Macallan put on an exhibit featuring photographer Albert Watson, namely his shots that showcased actual oak casks from all over the world that are used by the distillery.

The crowd was part art intellectuals, part fashion scene kids, and a dash of B-List celebrities. Notable guests included Olivia Munn, Rose Byrne, Ally Hilfiger (Remember that MTV reality series Rich Girls? Yes, it was my favorite show back in the day too), and Boardwalk Empire‘s Vincent Piazza. The highlight of my evening was seeing British actor and Ricky Gervais‘ BFF Stephen Merchant, and man, he is a tall, awkwardly handsome devil. What can I say I’m a sucker for British accents.

Click through the gallery above to see all the other folks at the event who may or may not fit into one of the aforementioned categories!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CLICKCLASH.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Primary colors in the winter in New York is so...refreshing!

SOPHOMORE's Chrissie Miller (R) has become my new favorite DJ

The Macallan Scottish whisky on display with a special booklet of Albert Watson's photographs

The hat says it all!

I thought turtlenecks were extinct in New York?

Next slideshow starts in 10s

H&M Goes Plus Size

H&M Goes Plus Size
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share