Chic Photography & Whiskey Lovers Unite At Milk: Party Snaps

Last week at Milk Studios, Scottish whiskey brand The Macallan put on an exhibit featuring photographer Albert Watson, namely his shots that showcased actual oak casks from all over the world that are used by the distillery.

The crowd was part art intellectuals, part fashion scene kids, and a dash of B-List celebrities. Notable guests included Olivia Munn, Rose Byrne, Ally Hilfiger (Remember that MTV reality series Rich Girls? Yes, it was my favorite show back in the day too), and Boardwalk Empire‘s Vincent Piazza. The highlight of my evening was seeing British actor and Ricky Gervais‘ BFF Stephen Merchant, and man, he is a tall, awkwardly handsome devil. What can I say I’m a sucker for British accents.

