6 Silky Pajama Tops That Can Easily Double As Chic Summer Blouses

Rashida Jones crossed the big blue for last night’s Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London, and apparently she deemed it completely appropriate to accept her award for Filmmaker of the Year in a pair of pajamas. They’re cute, and we might even call them chic—but still, they’re PJs!

Okay fine, they’re not literally pajamas—the two-piece floral suit with neon green piping is actually a pajama-inspired look from Erdem’s pre-fall 2013 collection—but you could’ve fooled us. Of course, that’s not to say we’re not digging Rashida’s look.

The pajama trend isn’t a new one by any means; we’ve seen people rocking PJ-inspired designer looks on the red carpet for a while now. But Jones’ floral ensemble brought the casual-meets-dressy look back to the forefront of our minds, and rekindled our love for it this season. (After all, it is the most comfortable fashion trend to come our way in quite some time.)

Check out these 6 silky pajama tops that can easily double as chic blouses all summer long. How, you ask? Try tucking them into a pair of denim cutoffs or super-skinny jeans, or pairing them with a basic high-waist skirt and a sharp set of white shoes.

Aerie Perject PJ Top, $25; at American Eagle

Frost Foulard Short-Sleeve Shirt, $88; at J.Crew

Bop Basics Pajama Top Chemise, $110; at Shopbop

Juicy Couture Josie Dot Sateen Pajama Top, $68; at Revolve Clothing



Piamita Beach Ball Print Pajama Top, $260; at Barneys

Kensie Surf Lodge Pajama Top, $38; at Nordstrom

