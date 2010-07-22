Chic Oversized Clutches – When Size Matters

You’ve given us no choice but to fall into clichs: Sometimes ladies, bigger is just better. An oversize clutch, especially of the luxury sort, lends a particular level of chic that can’t be denied.

In right-now python, buttery suede or summery raffia, a large clutch may be a bit of an investment, but when it’s meant to replace your tired day bag, who can complain. Plus, a clutch with inches to spare just makes us look thinner in comparison. Consider it a perk.

Check out 15 great big buys right now in the slideshow above, and let us know which gets your heart racing.

