Chic Oversized Clutches – When Size Matters

Kerry Pieri
by
You’ve given us no choice but to fall into clichs: Sometimes ladies, bigger is just better. An oversize clutch, especially of the luxury sort, lends a particular level of chic that can’t be denied.

In right-now python, buttery suede or summery raffia, a large clutch may be a bit of an investment, but when it’s meant to replace your tired day bag, who can complain. Plus, a clutch with inches to spare just makes us look thinner in comparison. Consider it a perk.

Check out 15 great big buys right now in the slideshow above, and let us know which gets your heart racing.

Dries Von Noten Fall 2010

Yellow leather macrame clutch bag, $117.92, by asos

Black leather envelope clutch 14", $478, by Alexander Wang

Brown leather logo clutch, 14.5" wide, $331.60, by Marc by Marc Jacobs

Blue silk bag, 15", $228, by Inge Christopher

Leather stud clutch bag, $90, by Topshop

'70s natural raffia clutch, 14.5", $130, by Brigitte

Sequin bow clutch, 14.5", $125, by Betsey Johnson

Black leather 16" clutch, $258, by Marnie Bugs

Mustard snake clutch, 14.5", $200, by Louise

Navy leather zipper clutch, 14", $74, by Hobo International

Embossed brown clutch with contrasting handle, 14", $295, by Rebecca Minkoff

Multi-color embossed snake, 14", $325, by Lauren Merkin

Leopard clutch with gold chain strap, 15", $989, by Sang A

Red bag with silver detail, 15", $49.99, by Mod Cloth

Zebra woven straw clutch, 14.75", $221.25, by Kate Spade

