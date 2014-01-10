StyleCaster
Share

12 Pieces Of Super-Chic Jewelry Inspired By The Night Sky

What's hot
StyleCaster

12 Pieces Of Super-Chic Jewelry Inspired By The Night Sky

Julie Gerstein
by
12 Pieces Of Super-Chic Jewelry Inspired By The Night Sky
12 Start slideshow

When you look up at the night sky, what do you see? A glowing moon? Some sparkly stars? It’s pretty, no? We think it’s  pretty enough to wear on your ears or wrist, and we’ve taken the night sky as inspiration for this shopping guide of wondrous evening sky-inspired baubles.

MORE: 10 Pieces of Costume Jewelry That Look More Expensive Than They Actually Are 

Whether you’re into the stars, or the moon, or simply enjoy considering yourself among the celestial beings, we’ve got some gorgeous pieces of chic jewelry for you—rings, necklaces, and bracelets with the man in the moon in mind.

Take a look and start shopping your favorite pieces!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

Azaara Green Celestial Crysta Ring, $157.50; at Neiman Marcus Last Call

Satya Jewelry Pyrite Gunmetal and Gold Ring, $68; at Max & Chloe

Bing Bang Moon Chandelier Earrings In Silver, $89.99; at The Trend Boutique

House of Harlow 1960 Sun & Moon Earrings, $48; at Bloomingdale's 

House Of Harlow Two-Tone Half Moon Necklace, $95; at Lord & Taylor

People Tree Half Moon Ring, $10.89; at Asos

Eddie Borgo Layered Star Ring, $154; at Neiman Marcus Last Call 

Small Stud Earrings, $35; at Gorjana Griffin

Emily Elizabeth Lil Flat Star Wire Ring, $44; at Max & Chloe

Tina Lilienthal Onyx Planet Necklace, $117; at Fab

Low Luv Crystalline Orb Ring, $36.99; at Swell

House of Harlow 1960 Diamond Orb Ring with Crystal Pavé, $105; at The Trend Boutique

Next slideshow starts in 10s

A Look Back: Best and Worst Of Golden Globes Beauty

A Look Back: Best and Worst Of Golden Globes Beauty

Promoted Stories

share