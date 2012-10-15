StyleCaster
A Fashion-Forward Halloween: 15 Items That Manage To Be Both Festive And Stylish

A Fashion-Forward Halloween: 15 Items That Manage To Be Both Festive And Stylish

There are those people who wait all year for October 31 to roll around, planning out elaborate, skin-baring or just plain super-timely costumes. Then there are those folks who don’t exactly hate Halloween, but aren’t quite into decking themselves out in head-to-toe regalia to parade around town with abandon, either. If you hover somewhere in the middle, check out these 15 slightly macabre — yet super-elevated — items that’ll manage to have you looking both festive and stylish on the 31st (and every other day of the year). Call it the dark side done chic!

Markus Lupfer Vampire Sequin Wool Sweater, $460; at net-a-porter

Skull Flats, $49.90; at Zara

Brains of Steel Necklace; $90-$160; at Verameat

Zoe Karssen Bat Jersey Sweatshirt, $160; at net-a-porter 

J.W. Anderson x Topshop Ghost Hand-Knit Sweater; $140; at Topshop

Redrum Sweatshirt; $26; at Alex & Chloe

Pamela Love Talon Ring; $325; at Pamela Love

It's Okay To Decay Sweater, $40; at Shop W.A.S.

Knit Bat Sweater; $24.95; at H&M Stores

Wildfox Couture Sempre Skinny Tee; $64; at Wildfox Couture

McQ Alexander McQueen Skull Intarsia Mohair-Blend Sweater Dress; $635; at net-a-porter

Baby Vamp Necklaces, $175-$775; at Bittersweets New York

J.W. Anderson x Topshop Hand-Knit Bat Sweater, $139; at Topshop

Dapper Death iPhone Case by Alec Goss; $35; at Society6

Deer Skull Pendant, $14; at Etsy

