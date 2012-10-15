A Fashion-Forward Halloween: 15 Items That Manage To Be Both Festive And Stylish

There are those people who wait all year for October 31 to roll around, planning out elaborate, skin-baring or just plain super-timely costumes. Then there are those folks who don’t exactly hate Halloween, but aren’t quite into decking themselves out in head-to-toe regalia to parade around town with abandon, either. If you hover somewhere in the middle, check out these 15 slightly macabre — yet super-elevated — items that’ll manage to have you looking both festive and stylish on the 31st (and every other day of the year). Call it the dark side done chic!