18 Gorgeous Foyers That Make a Major First Impression

The entryway of your home is one area that most people don’t put a ton of thought into in terms of decor, but it’s actually one of the most important, in the sense that it’s the first impression anyone stepping foot into your home will have—making chic foyers a must.

One of the toughest challenges about keeping your foyer looking top-notch is the fact that it’s a storage hub. Winter gloves, hats, scarves, jackets—they’re all expecting a place in the foyer for easy grabbing when you’re headed out. From stylish baskets to hall trees that hold your coats and accessories, there are ways to store items in your entry without making it look like a cluttered mess.

