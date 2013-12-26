StyleCaster
Screw Stilettos! Ring In 2014 With These 10 Chic Party-Ready Flats

The holiday party circuit is just about over, with only New Year’s Eve remaining. While we’re no stranger to sky-high heels to cap off our celebratory Champane-popping looks, remaining mobile throughout the evening is inching higher and higher on our priority list. Cue the festive flats!

Not only are many of these non-heels affordable, but there are so many adorable options on shelves that you won’t want to hide ‘em in your bag till it’s time to trek home. Plus, these will all look amazingly stylish with any New Year’s Eve outfit, from a mini-dress to tailored trousers.

Click through the gallery to start shopping 10 chic party-ready flats that you’ll actually be able to walk in!

Carven Heart Shoes, $399; at The Dreslyn

Tory Burch Candide Smoking Flats, $227.50; at Tory Burch

Jeffrey Campbell Metallic Oxfords, $110; at Nasty Gal

GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI Zebra Print Pony Hair Loafer, $510; at Forzieri

Fancy Loafers, $14.99; at Forever 21

Goldust Kiltie Oxfords, $228; at Anthropologie

Charlotte Olympia Zodiac Suede Slippers, $695; at Neiman Marcus

Nine West Velvet Jowhona Flats, $55; at Nine West

Panda Smoking Slipper, $50; at Bluefly

Dapper Flats, $66; at Modcloth

