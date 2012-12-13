Want: A Chic Draped Blouse From Cool Aussie Label Maurie & Eve

What: This drapey wrap-style cream blouse from cool Austrialian label Maurie & Eve.

Why: This top falls right in line with the chic minimalist aesthetic we’re aiming for this season, and its subtle floral print adds a cool bit of interest.

How: For work, we’d pair it with slouchy trousers and a simple pair of oxfords, or with a black skirt and a pair of tights. To dress it up for one of the holiday soirees on our agenda, we might couple the blouse with super-skinny black pants, and a killer pair of ankle boots.

Maurie & Eve Frost Floral Sedgewick Top, $158; at Mikkat Market