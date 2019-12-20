These Chic Coffee Table Books Make The Perfect Last-Minute Gifts

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s face it: coffee table books tend to function more as stylish home decor accents as opposed to actual reading material. Of course, they also display your keen sense of style and areas of interests, adding a personalized touch to your abode. Chic coffee table books also happen to make the perfect super last minute gift, that will make it look like you actually spent some time looking for the right match, taking into account the giftee’s personal taste, home decor style and hobbies, and didn’t wait until the very last second to shop. Amazon’s vast selection of coffee table books is chock full of something luxe and suitable for just about any style-obsessed person on your holiday gifting list — whether they’re an art history buff or live for the latest fashion spread. We’ve highlighted a few of our favorite (and totally giftable) options that will arrive on time for Christmas next week.

From archival collections by beloved fashion designers to compilations of celebrity interviews once published in iconic magazine to well, a huge coffee table book about Rihanna, there’s a aesthetically on point option out there for everyone. Best of all, thanks to the wondrous delivery speeds c/o Amazon Prime most members will be able to get these artful gifts on time for the holiday.

This stylish coffee table book doubles as decor.

This collection of Andy Warhol’s magazine features some of the best interviews and photography over fifty years.

Because this cover is gorgeous, and because it’s Rihanna.

A compilation of some of the best and underlooked female artists advocating for gender rights.

A must-own for the home decor aficionado on your list.

As 2019’s MET gala theme, this book explores the ways fashion designers use their designs as a means to engage with this particular aesthetic.

This expansive coffee table book showcases the work of over 700 prolific artists, from Leonardo Da Vinci to Andy Warhol.

An aesthetically engaging choice for any fan of the iconic director.

One of my personal favorites from my own collection.

