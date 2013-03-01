Want: A Chic (and Charitable!) Charm to Benefit Victims of Gun Violence

What: A sleek silver or gold charm Wear It Don’t Bear It that you can wear as a necklace, a bracelet, or even as a key chain.

Why: There’s nothing better than snagging something cute that’s also charitable. Wear It Don’t Bear is a campaign founded in response to the tragic shootings in Aurora, Colorado, and Sandy Hook, Connecticut. All profits from the sale of the charm go directly to the Bereaved Parents of the USA, which is a non-profit organization offering support to victims of gun violence and family members who are trying to rebuild after loss. Considering how affected the world was—and still is—by these events, it’s a fashion statement that makes a, well, statement.

How: You can wear it in a number of ways—but if you want to take a cue from blogger Leandra Medine (aka The Man Repeller) who recently Instagram’d the piece—you can add the charm to a preexisting necklace to make a powerful and stylish statement.

Wear It Don’t Bear It charm; $29.95; at Etsy

