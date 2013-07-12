The Week In Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits That Knocked It Out Of The Park

Celebrity style this week proves elegance is always in fashion.

Leading this week’s elegantly best-dressed pack is sartorial doyenne, Diane Kruger, who turned up at the Los Angeles series premiere of FX’s ‘The Bridge’ in an ethereal chiffon Jonathan Saunders dress.

Even Rihanna succeeded in looking ladylike in a vampy sort of way, rocking a white fit-and-flare tuxedo dress by Balmain and satin over-the-knee Manolo Blahnik boots during a performance in Monaco.

Other chic celebrity outfits this week came courtesy of two women we’re going to be keeping our eye on: Jelena Ristic and Kim Sears. The gorgeous girlfriends of tennis stars Novak Djokovik and Andy Murray, respectively, both ladies proved they belong among the fashion pros.

Attending the Novak Djokovik Foundation gala dinner in London, Ristic wore a feminine black and white strapless Oscar de la Renta gown that we’re sure cheered up her boyfriend who was reeling from a loss to Murray in the Wimbledon finals. And while Ristic’s dress had a full skirt, Sears donned a sexy black Burberry column with a plunging neckline and a beaded bodice for the Wimbledon Champions Dinner in London.

