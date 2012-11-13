Want: A Chic Beaded T-Shirt Perfect For Holiday Fetes (Or A Regular Old Monday)

What: 3.1 Philip Lim “All Eyes On You” beaded T-shirt

Why: For one, we’re loving the restrained use of beading on this super-chic top, which lives up to it’s name (note the sporadic eye motif throughout!). Another plus: The embellishments makes the shirt a bit more special than your average tee, while remaining fairly minimalist in concept.

How: We’d pair this number with pretty much anything. For holiday fetes, try teaming it with a pair of black velvet shorts and opaque tights, or tuck it into a black floor-length skirt. If you’re looking to jazz up a workday ensemble, throw it on under a fitted black blazer and a pair of skinny jeans.

Bonus! It’s a bit of a splurge, yes, but its partial wool construction ensures you’ll be toasty, and it’s lined in 100% silk.

3.1 Phillip Lim “All Eyes On You” T-Shirt, $550; at SSense