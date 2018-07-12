19 Airport-Friendly Fashion Items to Pack (or Wear on the Plane)

One of my biggest 2018 goals? Travel more. And so far, I think I’ve done a pretty good job. I’ve spent a decent percentage of the year on the go, traveling the country and taking international trips when I can. Suffice to say: Through all of this, I’ve spent a lot of time at the airport.

With each trip, I’ve further refined my go-to travel look, which is equal parts chic and comfortable. I start with a black bodycon midi dress; it’s cozy enough to wear on the plane and versatile enough to wear throughout the trip I’m on. Then, I layer on a denim or camo jacket (lightweight for packing but offers additional warmth during the flight) and throw on a pair of boots or sneakers (always wear your bulkiest shoe to save precious suitcase space). I also bring a carry-on backpack and a pair of oversized sunnies.

You’ll never—and I repeat, never—catch me in pajamas or workout gear. Gotta look my best in case a paparazzi photographer tries to snap a quick pic of me! (Kidding, but a girl can dream.)

While this formula works for me, you might not want to follow it piece-for-piece. Like, if you’re not a dress person, you might rather opt for a jumpsuit—or some other comfy-cute piece you can easily throw on and wear several times on your trip. If you’re not into structured jackets, try a kimono, cardigan or chunky sweater. The point isn’t following my outfit exactly as I’ve laid it out, but understanding the purpose each piece serves—and finding the pieces in your wardrobe that can do the same for you.

Remember, your adventure begins the moment arrive at the airport, so start your trip on the right foot with a killer (comfy!) look. Ahead, we have 19 travel-friendly airport fashion items you’ll want to pack for your next vacation (or, you know, wear on the plane).