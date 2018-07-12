StyleCaster
19 Airport-Friendly Fashion Items to Pack (or Wear on the Plane)

by
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

One of my biggest 2018 goals? Travel more. And so far, I think I’ve done a pretty good job. I’ve spent a decent percentage of the year on the go, traveling the country and taking international trips when I can. Suffice to say: Through all of this, I’ve spent a lot of time at the airport.

MORE: 9 Chic Travel Style Trends to Tap for Your Next Vacation

With each trip, I’ve further refined my go-to travel look, which is equal parts chic and comfortable. I start with a black bodycon midi dress; it’s cozy enough to wear on the plane and versatile enough to wear throughout the trip I’m on. Then, I layer on a denim or camo jacket (lightweight for packing but offers additional warmth during the flight) and throw on a pair of boots or sneakers (always wear your bulkiest shoe to save precious suitcase space). I also bring a carry-on backpack and a pair of oversized sunnies.

You’ll never—and I repeat, never—catch me in pajamas or workout gear. Gotta look my best in case a paparazzi photographer tries to snap a quick pic of me! (Kidding, but a girl can dream.)

MORE: 43 Times Celebrities Killed the Airport Fashion Game

While this formula works for me, you might not want to follow it piece-for-piece. Like, if you’re not a dress person, you might rather opt for a jumpsuit—or some other comfy-cute piece you can easily throw on and wear several times on your trip. If you’re not into structured jackets, try a kimono, cardigan or chunky sweater. The point isn’t following my outfit exactly as I’ve laid it out, but understanding the purpose each piece serves—and finding the pieces in your wardrobe that can do the same for you.

Remember, your adventure begins the moment arrive at the airport, so start your trip on the right foot with a killer (comfy!) look. Ahead, we have 19 travel-friendly airport fashion items you’ll want to pack for your next vacation (or, you know, wear on the plane).

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Black Bodycon Dress
The Black Bodycon Dress

Trust me when I say, a comfy LBD is the perfect thing to pack on vacation.

Black ribbed bodycon dress, $56 at River Island

Photo: River Island.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Longline Cardigan
The Longline Cardigan

Cozy, comfy cardigan—the only three Cs you need.

Cardigan coat, $518 at Alexander Wang

Photo: Alexander Wang.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Paparazzi Sunnies
The Paparazzi Sunnies

No pics please. These oversized sunnies will help you channel your inner Kim Kardashian West.

Hindsight sunglasses, $60 at Quay

Photo: Quay.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Comfy Culotte
The Comfy Culotte

These culottes scream adventure. Pair with a simple tee and sneakers for a casual-chic look.

Issac Paperbag-Waist culotte, $198 at BCBGMAXAZRIA

Photo: BCBGMAXAZRIA
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Statement Jacket
The Statement Jacket

This patchwork jacket is the statement piece every travel wardrobe needs.

Mara Hoffman Temple coat, $575 at 11 Honoré

Photo: 11 Honoré.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Over-the-Ear Headphones
The Over-the-Ear Headphones

Over-the-ear headphones are the ultimate airplane accessory.

Over-ear headphones, $399 at Master & Dynamic

Photo: Master & Dynamic.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Travel Jumpsuit
The Travel Jumpsuit

Meet your new favorite travel piece: the jumpsuit.

Eva jumpsuit, $159 at Rachel Roy

Photo: Rachel Roy.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Neutral Carry-All
The Neutral Carry-All

This mini duffel bag is the perfect carry-on.

Landon carryall, $155 at Dagne Dover

Photo: Dagne Dover.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Striped Sweater
The Striped Sweater

You'll end up appreciating this cozy sweater's warmth on the plane and its versatility when layering looks on your trip.

Soft cotton square crew sweater, $78 at Everlane

Photo: Everlane.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Suede Sneaker
The Suede Sneaker

For all the walking you'll be doing on your trip.

Classic Cortez suede sneaker, $90 at Nike

Photo: Nike.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Tie-Front Jogger
The Tie-Front Jogger

The best thing about joggers: They can be dressed up or down as you see fit.

French-terry tie-front jogger, $177 at 3.1 Phillip Lim

Photo: 3.1 Phillip Lim.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Baseball Cap
The Baseball Cap

No bad hair days with this striped baseball cap.

Marilyn baseball cap, $125 at Rag & Bone

Photo: Rag & Bone.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Bold Jumpsuit
The Bold Jumpsuit

Every vacation wardrobe deserves a pop of color.

Patras crepe long jumpsuit, $150 at French Connection

Photo: French Connection.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Reversible Jacket
The Reversible Jacket

Basically two jackets in one.

Jane quilted indigo jacket, $135 at Marine Layer

Photo: Marine Layer.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Leather Backpack
The Leather Backpack

Can you say ultimate travel bag?

Calf backpack, $995 at Mansur Gavriel

Photo: Mansur Gavriel.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Comfy Wide-Leg Pant
The Comfy Wide-Leg Pant

These silky pants are so soft, you'll be living in them long after your trip is over.

Washed-silk Natalie pant, $395 at Milly

Photo: Milly.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Lightweight Linen Cardigan
The Lightweight Linen Cardigan

This lightweight cardigan will keep you warm on breezy days—and won't demand too much space in your suitcase.

Linen maxi cardigan, $177 at Theory

Photo: Theory.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Kimono Dress
The Kimono Dress

Wrap it up like a dress or leave it open over your bodycon dress like a jacket—this kimono is super versatile.

Dropped-shoulder kimono dress, $135 at Eloquii

Photo: Eloquii.
STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Airport-Friendly Travel Items | The Printed Sneaker
The Printed Sneaker

Step up your sneaker name with a fun print.

Converse x Miley Cyrus Chuck Taylor low-top, $65 at Nike

Photo: Nike.

