Chez Aspen: Montagna

My experience at The Little Nell, a famed 5-star/5-Diamond hotel in the center of Aspen, started off in their communal living room in front of a roaring fireplace curled up on one of the many soft velvet couches, typing away peacefully on my laptop amidst, among others, a large sleeping labrador named Edison, a high-powered real estate tycoon barking orders over a Blackberry Bold, and a red-faced, windburnt ski bum blown straight in from the mountains. With late afternoon sunlight streaming in through the picture windows, a breeze of crisp mountain air blowing in through a door left slightly ajar, and the quiet murmur of friends and family enjoying their time together, it was all I could do not to fall into a deep, wholly content sleep right there in the middle of the lobby.

This blissfuly content feeling permeated the rest of my experience with the hotel. That very night, I walked into Montagna, the restaurant off the hotel lobby where Executive Chef Ryan Hardy spends his nights focusing on concocting fresh, delicious meals with an emphasis on handcrafted food and farmhouse cooking. So dedicated is he in this endeavour that he sources a majority of the ingredients used in the restaurant from his very own farm, where nearly all of Montagna’s various employees have gone at one point or another to get their hands dirty and “work the land,” as they say.

This straight-from-the-source integrity can be tasted with every bite of food, from the fresh farm frisee to the impossibly tender braised lamb shank. Hardy even takes it one step further and cures his own meats in what is affectionately labeled the “drip room,” a place where meats such as Hungarian elk salumi are left hanging for months at a time, slowly developing into the perfectly savory slices that were presented on a charcuterie plate that also held special items like a house made chicken liver pâté (best I’ve ever tasted), lomo, finocchiano, stone ground mustard and pickles, and house made apricot preserves.

Other notable dishes were: the Hamachi Crudo, Pan-Seared Sea Bass with braised artichokes and mandarin oranges, Risotto al Amarone di Valplicella, the Grassfed Milagro Ranch Beef, and a silky Buttermilk Panna Cotta at the end that all but melted in my mouth. Paired with each dish was an impeccably chosen wine from a list that boasts one of the greatest Burgundy collections in the U.S. and has been a Grand Award recipient since 1997.

Somewhere in the middle of our meal, Hardy himself emerges from the kitchen to sit at our table and share a glass of wine. At first glance, the tall, long-limbed chef looks more like an academic scholar, a studious professor, than a chef. It soon becomes evident, however, that he’s taken the science of food and made it his own. The man acts as a veritable food encyclopedia, launching into an informed and colorful narrative on the wonders and intricacies of polenta, a type of cornmeal that can take on a grainy, coarse texture, which some favor, or take on a wonderfully smooth feel (this is the version Hardy prefers to serve with a light drizzle of olive oil sourced from a small producer in Italy).

To say Hardy is passionate about all things food would be a massive understatement. In fact, when his various team members speak of him, there are certain key words that seem to surface time and time again, “passion” being one of them, “inspiration” being another. And true it is. Hardy is truly passionate and truly inspired, both qualities simmering, rising, and becoming strikingly clear in every bite of his food.

I left the dinner table that night and walked home under a blanket of mountain stars, perfectly content in knowing that I’d just enjoyed a nearly flawless meal, and eager to come back for more of Montagna’s charms.

675 East Durant Avenue, 970-920-6330