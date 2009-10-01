Cheyenne Jackson: Xanadu’s Former Star Bound for 30 Rock?

Rumors are circling that a new member will join the 30 Rock cast this season, and all the chatter at the moment is pointing at actor/singer Cheyenne Jackson. Could the hunky star (I mean, check out that sexy snarl above) come on as the new love interest of Jane Krakowski’s character Jenna, who has yet to settle down?

So far, NBC has yet to officially announce the addition to the cast, but we’re crossing our fingers that the network will add a little eye-candy to the sitcom. As sexy as Alec Baldwin may be at times, Judah Friedlander’s Wayne’s World-esque style and Scott Adsit’s balding cranium don’t exactly do it for us. Cheyenne, we’ll be waiting for you…

The former Broadway star of Xanadu also has upcoming plans to star in a revival of the Broadway show Finian’s Rainbow. Book your theatre tickets now, and check out the season premiere of 30 Rock, October 15th on NBC.