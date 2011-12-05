StyleCaster
Chew Your Way Through Holiday Weight Loss

Jessica Rubin
You chomp down on Juicy Fruit, Orbit and Big Red anyway, so why not make your gum a part of your diet plan? Imagine sitting down to a small, healthy meal, popping in a piece of gum instead of dessert, and feeling completely satisfied.

Well, according to Glamour, this magical bubble gum could become a reality. It boils down to the hormone PYY, which is naturally produced by your body after eating or exercising, creating the feeling of being full. Researchers discovered a method of combining PYY with B12, which will protect the stomach lining when the hormone is ingested orally.

The gum isn’t on the market yet, but its development is ear-marked for the future. With the huge market for diet books and weight-loss pills, there’s no doubt in our minds that there will be a large consumer base for the product.

Would you give weight-loss gum a try? Let us know in the comments section below!

