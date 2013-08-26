Cheryl Cole Has the Craziest Tattoo We’ve Ever Seen

British singer Cheryl Cole hasn’t made her love of tattoos a secret—she’s got a few throughout her body—but until this photo hit the Internet, we had no idea to what extent she was committed to body art. The 30-year-old stunner, who rose to prominence with the cult pop group Girls Aloud and also served as a judge on the original “The X Factor,” recently got inked in a big way.

Her tattoo artist, Nikko Hurtado, took to Instagram to show of Cole’s latest tattoo in the above photograph.

He captioned it, “Here is a in progress shot of a Tattoo I’ve been covering up and reworking. Really exited to show healed shots. It was some intense tattooing sessions. She’s tough as nails.”

The whole process took 15 hours, and was done over a series of months. Since the shot leaked this past weekend, many of the UK-based star’s fans have been disgusted—and sharing that disgust on Twitter.

Cole responded by stating, “People are entitled to their own opinion. Personally, I’ve never really concerned myself with other people’s body parts!” While we couldn’t agree more, we can’t imagine what this will look like when Cole is older, and doesn’t look as fabulous in a microscopic undergarment.

Regardless, we couldn’t help but share this. Talk about a conversation piece!

What do you think of Cheryl Cole's ink? Is it terrifying or do you love it?