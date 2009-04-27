Cheryl Cole Named FHM’s Sexiest Woman of 2009

According to the Telegraph, FHM magazine named the X-Factor judging, pop singing sensation Cheryl Cole (formerly Cheryl Tweedy before marrying footballer Ashley Cole in July 2006) as the World’s Sexiest Woman of 2009. With poor Megan Fox as the runner up, 25-year-old Cole earning the top spot is the first for a British contender in three years of the magazine’s poll. In a shocking twist, Britney Spears came in at number 3 (?!)- can someone please explain this to me?