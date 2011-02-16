Cherry-Pop Perfect Lips

You don’t need to resort to stealing your 6-year-old sister’s snacks to get lickable lips this summer. Put down the cherry ice-pop–a zero-cal, completely organic alternative has arrived. Korres’ “Love Your Lips” collection features three cherry oil lip glosses in light pink, champagne pink, and nude, as well as pomegranate lip butter to hydrate lips and keep them silky smooth. It’s made with completely organic ingredients like cherries, jojoba, shea butter, and rice wax. Feel free to lick and reapply all summer long.

Korres “Love Your Lips” Lipgloss Sets, $29, at sephora.com