The Cherry Blossom Girl Does Lingerie For Etam

Yet another piece of evidence that fashion bloggers are taking over the industry? French blogger and former fashion design student, Alix, of The Cherry Blossom Girl, has collaborated with Etam on a new lingerie line. If youve ever browsed through the pastel pages of Alixs blog, you know that this makes perfect sense for her super girly and sweet style. Sun-drenched and sugarcoated, the short film that was just released to accompany the collection screams spring in that perfectly charming Cherry Blossom Girl way. Also, click through the slideshow to see the images of the first two themes of The Cherry Blossom Girl pour Etam.”

The Cherry Blossom Girl pour Etam from Alix on Vimeo.

Photos via The Cherry Blossom Girl.