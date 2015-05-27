StyleCaster
Share

Believe: Cher is Starring In Marc Jacobs’ New Ad Campaign!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Believe: Cher is Starring In Marc Jacobs’ New Ad Campaign!

Leah Bourne
by
wenn22455240 Believe: Cher is Starring In Marc Jacobs New Ad Campaign!

Photo: Wenn

We were excited enough when earlier this month, Cher was Marc Jacobs’ date to the Met Gala, and now news has broke that Cher will be starring in Marc Jacobs’ next ad campaign (there aren’t enough thumbs up emojis in the world to sum up just how stoked we are about this).

The ad, shot by David Simons, and styled by Katie Grand (who shared a first look on Instagram) shows the 69-year-old music icon in a floor-length black gown, leather moto jacket, and leather gloves. Oh, and let’s talk about her hair in the ad for a second–it’s frizzed out, and spectacular.

In case you need to be reminded of Cher’s sheer awesomeness, here are a few of our favorite Cher fashion moments through the decades.

1973: American singers Sonny and Cher attend the Golden Globe Awards, Los Angeles, California. Sonny Bono (1935 - 1998) wears a tuxedo; Cher wears a midriff-baring two piece outfit and fur coat. (Photo by Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Getty Images)

Photo: Getty

Here’s Cher with former husband and collaborator Sonny Bono at the Golden Globe Awards in 1973.

11th April 1988, American actor and singer Cher holds her Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in director Norman Jewison's film, 'Moonstruck,' Shrine Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, California. She wears an outfit designed by Bob Mackie. (Photo by Darlene Hammond/Getty Images)

Photo: Getty

And here she is in her now iconic Bob Mackie gown at the Academy Awards in 1988.

LONDON - MAY 21: International singer and actress Cher performs on stage during her "The Farewell Tour" on May 21, 2004 in London. The concert is one of Cher's final conerts in the UK. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Photo: Getty

Here’s Cher performing during her “The Farewell Tour” in 2004 in London.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 07: Singer Cher performs onstage during the "Dressed 2 Kill" tour at Staples Center on July 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Photo: Getty

Does this woman ever age? Here, Cher performing in Los Angeles last year.

Jacobs’ is following the lead of other fashion houses from Céline to Kate Spade, who recently have featured older, but seriously accomplished and baller women in their ad campaigns.

 

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share