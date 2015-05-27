Believe: Cher is Starring In Marc Jacobs’ New Ad Campaign!

We were excited enough when earlier this month, Cher was Marc Jacobs’ date to the Met Gala, and now news has broke that Cher will be starring in Marc Jacobs’ next ad campaign (there aren’t enough thumbs up emojis in the world to sum up just how stoked we are about this).

The ad, shot by David Simons, and styled by Katie Grand (who shared a first look on Instagram) shows the 69-year-old music icon in a floor-length black gown, leather moto jacket, and leather gloves. Oh, and let’s talk about her hair in the ad for a second–it’s frizzed out, and spectacular.

In case you need to be reminded of Cher’s sheer awesomeness, here are a few of our favorite Cher fashion moments through the decades.

Here’s Cher with former husband and collaborator Sonny Bono at the Golden Globe Awards in 1973.

And here she is in her now iconic Bob Mackie gown at the Academy Awards in 1988.

Here’s Cher performing during her “The Farewell Tour” in 2004 in London.

Does this woman ever age? Here, Cher performing in Los Angeles last year.

Jacobs’ is following the lead of other fashion houses from Céline to Kate Spade, who recently have featured older, but seriously accomplished and baller women in their ad campaigns.