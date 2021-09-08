Cher Just Found Your New Favorite Butt-Lifting Pants—& They’re Only $19

Scroll To See More Images

Cher is the one person who’s kept the fashion world in a chokehold ever since she stepped foot into the 1960s limelight. Her influence is still seen prominently today—just check out Dua Lipa’s pink Grammy’s number or half of Kim Kardashian’s Halloween Costumes. So, when the queen of style took to Twitter to praise a pair of under-$20 pants from Amazon, we took notes (and bolder every damn word).

The pants in question are nothing like the butt-lifting leggings we all know and love. Instead of hugging to every inch of your leg, they flare out at the bottom and give a retro effect that Cher is no-doubt a fan of. She praised the affordable pants to her nearly 4 million Twitter followers, writing that they feel “slinky” and last “forever.” The icon was so passionate about the bottoms, she even included a screenshot of the pair she owns. The blue floral-patterned pants are giving us major vacation vibes. They’ve got that effortless beachy look, plus the comfort you need to really lounge out and get some quality rest and relaxation.

And, if you’re wondering like we are, these lounge-ready bottoms have some added benefits to their comfort. “Okay, but how do they make ur booty look,” one heroic Twitter user asked Cher. Her response? Legendary, of course.

Starting at just $17, these where-anywhere bottoms come in too many patterns and colors to count. Grab them in classic black or grey and wear them to the office or to your favorite Pilates class. Or, if you’re feeling adventurous, put on the daisy or pin-striped pair for a bold look that’ll turn heads in the best way possible.

Nearly 14,000 people have given these stylish bottoms a perfect rating. So many people love them that they’ve climbed to Amazon’s top spot for pajama bottoms. Worth mentioning: sizes for these pants run from S to 3XL and can be machine washed—though reviewers note that air-drying them will likely prevent any shrinkage.

These are the kind of bottoms that you’ll be wearing again and again. And with all of the pattern choices, stocking up on a few pairs is more than warranted. Check out some of our fav styles below:

