Please Consider This Shopping Guide My Ode to Chenille

Chenille is the greatest textile to grace our planet, and no one can tell me otherwise. You can have your costly cashmeres and your ever-so-slightly scratchy wools; I will retreat into a chenille-filled paradise and live out the rest of my days there. Because nothing is consistently softer, consistently snugglier and honestly, consistently sleeker than chenille clothes.

If you’ve never had the pleasure of owning chenille anything, you need to seek out some chenille, ASAP—and then you need to caress it. Because you haven’t lived until you’ve felt chenille’s thick-yet-wispy tufts dancing along your fingertips, delighting every nerve they graze. Textiles aren’t supposed to be simultaneously smooth and snuggly; there are fleeces or silks, cottons or satins. But chenille walks this line ever so cleverly, inviting a sensory experience that’s simply unimaginable if you haven’t had a rendezvous with the fabric before.

There are few things I can do to make this world a better place. Many efforts feel futile, or small, or so embroiled in controversy and nuance that it’s hard to know what right even looks like, anymore. But one thing I know I can do is encourage every single one of you to fill your lives with chenille. Stock up on chenille blankets, chenille sweaters, chenille cardigans. These little joys count for a lot, and there’s truly no greater joy than bundling up in a shirt so soft you find yourself running your fingers over it all day long.

Lots of clothes can make you feel like you’re wearing your pajamas to work. But chenille clothes will make you feel like you’re wearing your entire bed to work. And really, why reject that opportunity to fill your hours with such absolute comfort?

Tulorosa Payson Chenille Sweater, $158 at Revolve

This chenille sweater is veritably cozy and veritably chic—consider this your excuse to live in it.

Blend She Rosie Chenille Sweater, $44.50 at ASOS

Because the only thing that could possibly make chenille more fun is a retailer rendering it in millennial pink.

Cloth & Stone Belted Chenille Cardigan, $130 at Anthropologie

This chenille cardigan will take you from bed to work—and back to bed again. That’s versatility.

Brave Soul Plus Meme Chenille Sweater, $25.50 at ASOS

A stunning fabric in a stunning color—what’s not to love?

Oasis Chenille Sweater, $39 at ASOS

Though chenille is an absolute gift, it does have some flaws—namely, that it doesn’t stay very elastic over time. While this will significantly cut the longevity of most turtlenecks, this shirt—and the other turtlenecks in this roundup—have necklines that are wide enough to hold up, regardless.

Chenille Open-Front Cardigan, $35 at Forever 21

Every wardrobe is made better by a chenille cardigan—especially one in such a versatile neutral.

Chenille Beret, $11 at ASOS

Why certainly, your chenille kick can extend into the realm of accessories, too.

Chenille Skirt, $160 at Topshop

It’s official: You can wear chenille to cocktail hour.

Pull & Bear Chenille Tie-Waist Cardigan, $17.50 at ASOS

The greatest thing to do on a cold day? Slide your feet into fuzzy slippers, and slide your arms inside this cozy chenille robe.

Brave Soul Panda Chenille Sweater, $20.50 at ASOS

Neutrals aren’t the only way to put your chenille obsession on display.

Chenille Knit Top, $15 at Forever 21

So cute you’ll want to wear it every day. So versatile you might actually be able to.

Chenille Beret, $22 at Topshop

More berets, because hey—chenille berets are a thing now.

b.Young High-Neck Chenille Sweater, $42 at ASOS

Oh yeah, statement chenille is absolutely on the sartorial menu.

Bershka Chenille Cord Top, $14.50 at ASOS

Yup, you heard the credit right—this top offers a chenille-corduroy combo.

BlankNYC Chenille Turtleneck Sweater, $68 at Revolve

Why wear a dress on Valentine’s Day when you could wear a light pink chenille sweater, instead?

Stella Morgan Chenille Cardigan, $24.49 at ASOS

Layer this cardigan over anything for instant comfort—and instantly chic style.

Stella Morgan Frilled Trumpet-Sleeve Chenille Sweater, $22 at ASOS

Chenille ruffles exist, and they’re exactly as delightful as they sound.

Brave Soul Plus Chenille Sweater, $18 at ASOS

Because if you don’t already have a basic chenille sweater in your closet, now’s the perfect opportunity to add one.

Lovers + Friends Geneva Chenille Sweater, $98 at Revolve

Get your winter neon on with this bright! yellow! chenille! sweater! (Every part of that phrase is more exciting than the last.)

Brave Soul Plus Meme Chenille Sweater, $25.50 at ASOS

A classic textile in a classic color—and a no-fail addition to any wardrobe.

Lovers + Friends Rowan Chenille Sweater Dress, $148 at Revolve

This just in: Chenille is now, at long last, bar-friendly. 24/7 hygge—let’s go.

Out from Under Carolina Space-Dyed Chenille Cardigan, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Equal parts edgy, fun and cozy—I’ll take 10.

