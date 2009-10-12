Chelsy Davy News: Back on with Prince Harry

For those who haven’t been keeping tabs on the royal family affairs, here’s an update on the status of on-and-off-again Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry.

After splitting up in January, rumors spread that the two were seen dating others, however they briefly got back together two months later. Now the couple has been spotted together regularly, and word is that the two are back and better than ever.

Spotted all over this weekend, the couple hit the town, dancing the night away at Beach Blanket Babylon, a rather posh club in the trendy London neighborhood, Notting Hill. Heading to an old favorite, the couple shared a night cap at Whisky Mist in Mayfair.

The couple was not only celebrating their re-found love, but Harry’s latest success. After passing the helicopter piloting exam, Harry will relocate his base near London, where Chelsy resides and works as a lawyer. We’re sure to see a lot more of this happily reunited couple in London.