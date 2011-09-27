Chelsea Tyler Signs to IMG, Modeled for American Apparel

Yesterday afternoon, WWD broke the news that Chelsea Tyler, the 22-year-old daughter of Aerosmith frontman and American Idol judge Steven Tyler, has just signed a modeling contract with IMG Models.

Before appearing in the ad campaign for Andrew Charles, the men’s and women’s sportswear line inspired by Steven Tyler that is exclusively sold at Macy’s, Chelsea once appeared on American Apparel‘s California Select blog, modeling duds and accessories from the notorious boutique chain’s vintage clothing line.

The set of photos were taken back in late 2009, when Chelsea was working as a part-time employee at one of the two American Apparel shops located on Boston’s Newbury Street.

Thankfully, the photos show Chelsea fully clothed, working out some fierce poses on the New England high street.

