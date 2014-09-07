Chelsea Leyland and Revelers Hit the StyleCaster x SheKnows Fashion Week Bash

Fashion Week is in full swing in New York, and StyleCaster and SheKnows took over Tao Downtown Lounge to celebrate StyleCaster Media Group’s exciting acquisition by SheKnows.

In addition to bringing the two companies together, the fashionable fete drew hundreds of stylish Fashion Week revelers and friends to 16th street—at one point, the line wrapped around the block! As guests enjoyed specialty cocktails by SVEDKA vodka, Chelsea Leyland and DJ Debarge kept the party humming.

If you haven’t noticed, we’re pretty excited about the new partnership, and big things are on the horizon here at StyleCaster—so watch this space for more exciting features and events!

Photos: Paul Porter/BFAnyc.com