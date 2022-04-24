Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Just Responded to Claims Her Accent Is ‘Fake’—Here Where It Comes From

If you’ve watched the new season, you may have questions about Chelsea Lazkani’s accent on Selling Sunset season 5 and if her voice is real or fake.

Chelsea is the newest cast member on Selling Sunset, Netflix’s reality TV show about a group of agents at The Oppneheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. In an interview with TODAY in 2022, Chelsea explained that she joined the Selling Sunset cast to be a role model for other Black women in luxury real estate. “It was very [anxiety-inducing] to be in an industry and want to have these have these really grandiose and big visions for yourself but not see anyone that looks like you,” she said. “I’m going to be able to be great representation for other women that want to get into the industry that don’t have a role model. I know that this is not just about me — it’s about people like me at large.” She continued, “”I get so many messages from women that are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I really wanted to get in real estate and seeing you has given me the notification I need to get my real estate license.’ I love that, because that’s what I needed.”

Chelsea also told Grazia magazine about how her main motivation to be on Selling Sunset was to inspire other Black women working in real estate. “I’m African, I’m British, I’m Black,” she said. “Knowing that there’s going to be loads of girls who look just like me feeling like they can succeed in real estate, that was really part of the reason I was like, ‘You’ve got to go for it and give it all you’ve got [on the show].’ Because if I succeed, there are so many other girls that are going to want to get into this.”

As for Chelsea’s relationship with Christine Quinn, Selling Sunset’s villain, she confirmed to TODAY that she and Christine are still friends. “Everything you saw transpire is exactly how it happened. Our relationship has always been electric, vibrant, fun boss vibes,” she said. “I think whenever you see somebody that is so strong outwardly, you have to understand that they’ve overcome trauma — a lot of it. So I respect anybody that is confident and boisterous because it takes a lot to be confident and boisterous in a world where people are so judgmental and make you feel like you can’t do all these things that you want to do.”

Since her debut on Selling Sunset, Chelsea has had fans talking—especially about her accent. So…is Chelsea Lazkani’s accent real on Selling Sunset season 5? Read on for Chelsea has said about her voice and where it comes from.

Is Chelsea Lazkani’s accent real on Selling Sunset?

Is Chelsea Lazkani’s accent real on Selling Sunset? The answer is yes. In episode 1 of Selling Sunset season 5, Chelsea explained that she’s originally from London but moved to the United States six years ago and decided to stay after meeting her husband, Jeff Lazkani, a Managing Partner at Icon Media Direct, whom she shares two kids with: son Maddox and daughter Melia.

According to her biography on The Oppenheim Group’s website, Chelsea is British and Nigerian. “Chelsea Lazkani is a British-Nigerian, wife, mother, and luxury realtor. As a real estate agent in one of the most competitive markets in the world, Lazkani is breathing new life into an industry not typically dominated by black women,” her bio reads.

Her bio continues, “Inspired by her parents, both highly accomplished in their respective fields. Her mother, Elizabeth Adefioye, boundary-breaking career as Chief People Officer at Emerson, provided Lazkani with both the inspiration for what could be possible for her own life but also afforded her the opportunity to travel and see the world, solidifying her love for design, culture, and people. She grew up enamored by real estate, heavily influenced by her father, Segun Adefioye, who is an accomplished Architect and Property Developer.”

Chelsea also revealed in her bio that she went to college in both England and Scotland before she moved to California. “With an impressive academic background, graduating with a BA in Economics from University of Buckingham and a Masters in Oil and Gas Economics from Scotland’s University of Dundee, Lazkani decided to bring her focus, tenacity, and analytical prowess to the Los Angeles real estate market,” her bio continues. “In her first year, she successfully oversaw more than $10 million in sales, leading her to make her own first home purchase in Manhattan Beach, CA. Now with over five years in the industry, Lazkani is making a name for herself as a premiere luxury realtor at The Oppenheim Group. Chelsea is a big believer in the power of positive mindset, crediting her drive, determination, and resilience to challenging periods of her life that she’s been able to overcome and grow stronger from, leading her to become the woman that she is today. Chelsea is married to her husband, Jeff Lazkani, and is mother to two adorable toddlers, Maddox and Melia.”

In a tweet in April 2022, Chelsea responded to claims that her accent on Selling Sunset was “fake.” “If you think you’re irritated with my accent, Imagine me? I almost fainted listening to myself back. You mean to tell me this is how I sound? WooooooooOOooW,” Chelsea tweeted, explaining that he was also surprised by how she sounded on camera.

Chelsea also explained in a Twitter video at the time that she’s lived in three countries throughout her life—England, Switzerland and the United States—all of which have inspired her accent. “Guys, the word on the street is my accent is fake,” Chelsea said laughing. “I know it’s all over the place, but listen. There’s an explanation, OK?” She continued, “I’ve lived in four countries in my short 29 years of life. I’ve lived in London, I’ve lived in Switzerland, I’ve lived in New Jersey, I now life in Los Angeles. My accent is mish mosh of all the places I’ve lived. But I’m a London girl at heart.”

