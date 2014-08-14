Really, Chelsea Handler? Talk Show Host Posts Two Naked Pics to Instagram

For better or worse, we live in a world where seeing celebrities almost naked on Instagram has become commonplace. Seriously, we can’t go an hour, let alone a day, without seeing a staggering number of women stripping down and hitting post. Why they’re doing this is another story for another day, but we alway thought certain stars were above this indulgent action, including Chelsea Handler. Turns out, we were wrong.

The talk show host, 39, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a nude photo of herself in a locker room sitting with her back to the camera, but positioned it as a joke.

With a serious look on her face, Handler captioned the snap “I’m a Kardashian.”

The skimpy shot comes a day after Chelsea—who’s about to leave the E! network for Netflix—posted another photo of herself in nothing but a black bra and underwear, surrounded by makeup. The caption on this snap: “Getting ready for my final shower scene. August 26th is the one hour finale. Orange you glad I told you?”

Despite looking spray-tan orange, Handler was probably referencing Netflix’s hit “Orange Is The New Black.”

We totally get her naked photos weren’t meant to be earnest—Chelsea’s notoriously sarcastic, and that’s why we love her—but, well, they’re still naked photos broadcast to 837,000 followers.

It’s hard to say this without sounding like pearl-clutching grandmas (which we’re so not!), but when stars post naked photos of themselves—unless they’re making money off their body like porn stars or bikini models—it seems a little desperate. Sure, the photos will go viral in seconds, but we’re not sure why a smart woman like Handler needed to do this to get press.

Especially because—in the past—Handler has taken issue with women like the Kardashians, so emulating them naked seems more self-indulgent than satirical.

One thing we can’t fault her for: Wanting to show off her rocking body, but we’re not sure stripping on Instagram right before a big move to a new network where she wants to be taken more seriously than E! was the way to do it.

What do you think? Are you hitting your naked Instagram limit? Sound off below!