Chelsea Handler is Heading to Netflix For New Talk Show

Almost three months after revealing she’d be parting ways with the E! network, comedian and late-night host Chelsea Handler announced she’ll be heading Netflix for a new talk show starting early 2016.

According to Deadline, the 39-year-old will also get a stand-up special and four “docu-comedy” specials on the streaming service in addition to a regular talk show.

This is definitely a big deal for Netflix, which has established itself as a major player in the world of original programming (it’s got “House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black”—two of the hottest shows around.) The network said Handler’s show “will feature an updated format that still encompasses Chelsea’s unfiltered opinions on topical entertainment and cultural issues, as well as her signature guest interviews.”

What “signature guest interviews” means is anyone’s guess, as Handler has been very forthcoming about her disdain for interviewing tabloid celebrities. “To be quite honest I don’t really care about Justin Bieber and I don’t want to talk about him anymore,” she told The Daily Mail earlier this month. “In order to make that happen I had to just stop doing my show.”

Fans shouldn’t be shocked that Handler landed at a place like Netflix. Given her raunchy brand of humor (and, might we add, penchant for things like Mexican dwarfs), it would be hard to imagine a broadcast network taking a chance on her. Plus, she doesn’t hold back in interviews. In an appearance on “The Howard Stern show” last March, Handler called E! “a sad, sad place to live,” adding: “They don’t know what they’re doing. They have no ideas. It’s a failure” She also mentioned her interest in heading to a place like Netflix in that same interview.

“If I was going to continue working in this industry, I knew I had to do something outside the box to keep myself interested,” she told Stern. “I wanted to sit with the cool kids at lunch so I approached Netflix to make sure they were as cool as I thought they were, and when I confirmed my suspicions, like with any other future lover, I made my move.”

No word if her regular roster of comedians will come with her, or if Chuy—the aforementioned Mexican dwarf—will continue to be her sidekick, but we have a feeling Netflix will embrace everything that made the only woman in the late-night market deliver young female viewers—a coveted demographic. Also, no word on her paycheck, which we’re assuming will be bumped up from the reported $9 million a year she was bagging at E!