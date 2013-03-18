Everything You Need to Know About Chelsea Clinton’s New $10.5 Million Apartment



Back in July 2010—nearly a year before Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot—Americans were focusing on another A-list political couple’s nuptials: Chelsea Clinton and her investment banker beau Marc Mezvinsky. Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has been followed in the media for years, so it was truly a memorable occasion.

After their nuptials, the couple moved into Mezvinsky’s “starter pad”—a $4 million Manhattan apartment in The Grand Madison, a prestigious building in the Flatiron neighborhood. Despite the seriously chic address, they have traded up, and we mean up. Here, everything you need to know about the duo’s new digs.

1. The couple’s new spread is located at The Whitman, which is at 21 East 26th Street. The luxury, pre-war building overlooks Madison Square Park and features only four residences all which boast enviable views of downtown Manhattan. The building was built in 1924. The couple’s current spread at The Grand Madison (which they haven’t sold) is located down the street at 225 Fifth Avenue, a building famous for its gorgeous multi-colored brick and historical significance.

2. While their current apartment features three bedrooms and 1,922 square feet, perhaps they are planning on expanding their family in the near future, as their new apartment has four bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, as well as a home office and den which can be converted into more bedrooms if four just isn’t cutting it when their fancy in-laws come to visit.

3. The building’s amenities are also top notch. Besides a doorman, there’s a massive private residents only gym and a refrigerated package room. If you’re not familiar with a refrigerated package room, it’s basically a place where your perishables sent from all over the world can sit in peace if you’re out of town at your equally swanky country estate or another exotic locale.

4. The apartment has a 252 square foot planting terrace and potentially more outdoor space, although it has not been disclosed.

5. Each residence in The Whitman features luxury finishes like Arclinea custom cabinets, as well as Miele and Sub-Zero appliances and Italian marble slab bathrooms. There are also Crestron smart home systems in each unit, allowing for full security.

Photo via Douglas Elliman