Chelsea Clinton Weds In Vera Wang!

Mark Mezvinsky and Chelsea Clinton in Rhinebeck, NY. Photo: WireImage

Growing up in the national spotlight as the first daughter can’t be easy imagine all those awkward phases, from braces to gangly limbs to pimples. So it’s lovely to see that Chelsea Clinton has transformed into quite the woman. The girl we all saw grow up was a stunning blushing bride on Saturday (July 31) when she wed college sweetheart Mark Mezvinsky in a covert wedding (read tons of security detail) in Rhinebeck, NY. Clad in a frothy, ivory Vera Wang gown with beaded waist and pliss detailing (while putting to rest rumors of a wedding dress designer spat between Wang and Oscar de la Renta), the 30-year old bride was all smiles.



President Bill Clinton walks his daughter down the aisle. Photo: Genevieve de Manio, WireImage

And it turns out Chelsea, wasn’t the only familiar face that chose Wang for her nuptials over the weekend. Alicia Keys also donned a number by the designer an ivory silk georgette draped goddess gown with jewel detail for her wedding to Swizz Beatz in Corsica, France. Looks like in celeb-land summer wedding season is going strong.



