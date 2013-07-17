Chef Sam Talbot On How To Make the Perfect Lobster Roll



Chef Sam Talbot has become the de facto king of Montauk’s foodie scene. His latest venture? Talbot has just partnered restaurateur Zachary Lynd on a farm-to-table mobile restaurant, Turf, operating from a vintage Airstream at Ditch Plains beach. (See Sam Talbot and 15 more of the Hamptons’ most stylish residents in StyleCaster’s recent feature!)

Not surprisingly, his poached lobster roll is a signature. Luckily, for those who can’t make it to Montauk this summer Talbot has shared his go-to recipe—which he created to pair perfectly with Thorny Rose Pinot Grigio (pictured below). The quintessential summer treat, it actually isn’t as hard as you might think to make at-home.

Turf’s Butter Poached Lobster Roll Created By Sam Talbot

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of butter, melted in a small pot

1 lb of lobster, poached in 2.5 quarts of boiling water for 15-17 minutes

2 tbs. chopped chives

1/2 cup chiffonade

Handful celery leaves (approx 12-15)

Pinch of Himalayan sea salt

Pinch of pink peppercorn

1 organic lemon, squeezed

4 buns of your choice, lightly toasted with butter and sea salt

Directions:

Bring the butter to medium heat, add the lobster and poach a second time for about 60 to 90 seconds.

With a slotted spoon, scoop the lobster into a mixing bowl and set aside.

Add the lemon juice, chives, celery leaves, sea salt, and freshly ground pink peppercorn to mixing bowl.

Gently slice lobster meat into smaller pieces and toss with spices until mixed throughout.

Toast buns.

Place the lobster meat inside and garnish with lettuce.

Serves 2-4, pending hunger.